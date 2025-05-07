Menu Explore
Rohit Sharma retires from Test cricket

ByHT Correspondent
May 07, 2025 07:54 PM IST

While he has called time on his Test career, he confirmed that he will continue to represent India in ODIs

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday. His announcement comes weeks before India’s squad for the England tour was set to be announced. While he has called time on his Test career, he confirmed that he will continue to represent India in One Day Internationals.

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket. He will continue to play ODIs. (AFP)
Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket. He will continue to play ODIs. (AFP)

“I would just like to share I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,” wrote the 38-year-old on his Instagram.

His form was under scrutiny after making just 31 runs in three matches at an average of 6.20 in Australia. The 3-1 series loss in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia added to the pressure. In his last nine Tests, he averaged a mere 10.93.

The Mumbai batter had also dropped himself from the fifth and final Test at Sydney. His final match ended up being the fourth Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The opener ends his Test career having scored 4301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57.

Just a day before the announcement, head coach Gambhir had clarified that he has little role as a coach in squad selection and that Rohit Sharma can play for as long as he was performing or takes an individual call on his career.

“A coach’s job isn’t selecting the team. It is the job of selectors to select. The coach only selects the 11 who will play a match,” Gambhir said at the ABP News’ ‘India at 2047’ Summit.

“I respect what Rohit has done for Indian cricket. I have got a lot of time for someone like Rohit Sharma. It was (like that) from the start and it will remain like that with him,” he added, while clarifying rumours about a rift.

