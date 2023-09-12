‘5 minutes before toss, we told him…': Rohit reveals last-minute Rahul and Iyer swap as India hammer Pakistan

During the 2016 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), up-and-promising KL Rahul made it to the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) playing XI after Mandeep Singh suffered an injury just before the coin toss. Rahul announced himself by scoring a sublime half-century and the stylish batter also played a perfect second fiddle to Virat Kohli at the time. As fate would have it, Rahul once again teamed up with an on-song Kohli by making it to the playing XI - this time for India - in the eleventh hour on Sunday.

Captain Rohit opened up about the ODI returns of the India stars(ANI-AP-AFP)

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 clash with back spasms minutes before the toss. Iyer's latest setback paved the way for Rahul to seal a place in the starting XI. The former Indian vice-captain was making a comeback to the Indian side after a long injury layoff. The 31-year-old had picked up a niggle in the lead-up to the Asia Cup and missed the group stage of the tournament. He only returned to the playing XI because Iyer picked up a niggle during the warm-up session.

A fit-again Rahul repaid the selectors' faith by smashing a remarkable century in his comeback match against Pakistan. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter stitched a record-breaking partnership with Kohli in match No.9 of the continental tournament. Speaking after India's memorable win over Pakistan, skipper Rohit revealed that Rahul was informed about his inclusion barele five minutes before the toss.

'We told Rahul to get ready'

"Virat's innings was brilliantly paced. And then KL, last minute to get back from injury and play 5 minutes before the toss. We told him to get ready. Shows the mindset of the player. Looking at how we batted, there were lots of positives with the openers and then Virat and KL," said Rohit, who played a stroke-filled knock against Pakistan before intermittent rain pushed the Super 4 clash to reserve day in Colombo.

Rahul and Kohli enjoyed a historic 233-run stand for India against Babar Azam's men. Kohli and Rahul recorded the highest partnership in the history of the Asia Cup. Centurions Kohli (122) and Rahul (111) remained unbeaten as Rohit's India posted 356/2 in 50 overs. Reflecting on India's massive 228-run win over Pakistan, skipper Rohit also shared his views about the return of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah. Speedster Bumrah opened the floodgates by taking the wicket of opener Imam-ul-Haq.

'Bumrah swung it both ways'

However, Rohit only allowed Bumrah to bowl five overs in the crucial match against Pakistan. The Super 4 match between the traditional rivals was Bumrah's first appearance in a 50-over match this year. The Indian pacer underwent back surgery in March. "He looked good. He swung it both ways and he's worked really hard for the last 8-10 months. Bumrah is only 27 (almost 30), for him to miss games isn't ideal but the way he bowled showed what he is all about," Rohit added.

