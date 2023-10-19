Rohit Sharma rewrites WC history with blazing knock, joins Ganguly and Dravid in star-studded list during IND vs BAN tie

Before India squared off against Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh in its fourth fixture of the ICC World Cup 2023, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had not hit a single six at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Rohit, who holds the record for smashing the most sixes in international cricket, went 216 balls without hammering a maximum at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh(PTI)

On Thursday, Rohit not only opened his six-hitting account at the venue but the senior batter also scripted multiple records during the 17th game of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. The veteran opener played a blazing knock against Bangladesh as the star batter laid the foundation for a successful run chase at Pune. The 36-year-old smoked two sixes and smashed seven fours in his entertaining knock of 48 off 40 balls.

Rohit rewrites history at ODI World Cup

Rewriting history at the grandest stage of them all, Rohit achieved a unique feat in match No.17 of the World Cup. The Indian skipper has the distinction of scoring the most runs, more centuries and more boundaries during run-chases for India in the World Cup. Rohit surpassed New Zealand's Devon Conway to become the leading run-getter at the 2023 World Cup. The India captain has scored 265 runs in four matches of the ODI World Cup.

India captain joins Dravid and Ganguly

When it comes to hitting most sixes in the first 10 overs this year, Rohit has smoked 32 maximums in 486 balls. Interestingly, Rohit has smashed more sixes than Australia (30), South Africa (19), Sri Lanka (14) and England (13) in the first 10 ODI overs this year. The senior batter also emulated batting icons Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid by completing 6,000 ODI runs in Asia. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has amassed 12,067 ODI runs - the most by a batter in Asia. The Little Master is followed by Virat Kohli, who has over 7800 runs in Asia.

