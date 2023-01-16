'He has a few tricks up his sleeves...': Rohit Sharma's epic 'rare talent' remark on India star after series win vs SL

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has set his sights on the New Zealand series after a Virat Kohli-inspired Team India crushed Sri Lanka in the third and final One Day International (ODI). While opener Shubman Gill and former Indian skipper Kohli slammed centuries, pacer Mohammed Siraj ran riot in Team India's massive win over the Dasun Shanaka-led side at the Greenfield International Stadium.

India's 317-run win over Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI is the biggest in the history of the 50-over format. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Indian captain Rohit reflected on India's 3-0 series whitewash of the 1996 World Cup winners at home. The veteran Indian opener also showered praise on star pacer Siraj, who emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Men In Blue at Thiruvananthapuram.

“It was a great series for us. Lots of positives. We bowled well, got wickets when we needed and the batters throughout the series piling on the runs was good to watch. Good to see how he (Siraj) was bowling and he deserved all those slips. He is a rare talent, the way he has come up over the last few years is good to see. He has come from strength to strength and that's really good for Indian cricket. We tried all sort of things (to get his fifer) but it didn't happen unfortunately,” Rohit said after the final game of the three-match series.

Pacer Siraj sparked a shocking batting collapse of the Shanaka-led side after Kohli's majestic 166-run knock off 110 balls powered India to 390-5 in 50 overs. Triggering a top-order collapse, pacer Siraj bagged the wickets of Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando and Kusal Mendis before removing Wanindu Hasaranga. The Indian pacer picked up 4 wickets and leaked 32 runs in 10 overs. Siraj-starrer India bowled out Sri Lanka for 73 as the visitors failed to win a single match in the three-match series.

“But the four wickets are all his and fifers will come. He has a few tricks up his sleeves which he is working on and it's there to see. We'll get to the drawing board quickly (for the next series) and see how the pitch is, then decide how the combinations will be. They (NZ) are coming off a series win in Pakistan, so it won't be an easy task at all,” the Indian captain added.

