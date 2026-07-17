Rohit Sharma’s fate left ‘Cardiff media box buzzing’, Ravi Shastri reveals ‘facts’: ‘He had a word with selectors’

July 19 could very well be the last time Rohit Sharma walks out to bat for India in international cricket. According to several reports, the former India captain is not in the selection committee's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, and the Ajit Agarkar-led panel wants to groom Yashasvi Jaiswal in the role of an opener. Neither the BCCI nor Rohit have confirmed or denied these reports, but the writing seems to be on the wall for the Hitman.

Rohit Sharma's future in international cricket hangs by a thread (ANI Pic Service)

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The right-handed batter has not been in ideal form of late, and he failed to register big scores in the opening two ODIs against England, registering 11 and 26. The second ODI in Cardiff also saw Rohit struggling, playing 47 balls, but only managing 26 runs in the middle before losing his wicket to the off-spin of Will Jacks.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma tried speaking to top BCCI officials after Agarkar's judgment, but their response left him unhappy: Report

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri reacted to the reports of Rohit's potential retirement after the third and final ODI against England at Lord's, confirming that Rohit and the selectors have indeed spoken to each other.

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{{^usCountry}} “It's buzzing in the media box, in the press box. Just came from there and you don't know how much it's true, whether it's a rumour. The fact is, they've had a word with him. He's had a word with them, and he's pushing 40,” Shastri said on air during the 31st over of England's innings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It's buzzing in the media box, in the press box. Just came from there and you don't know how much it's true, whether it's a rumour. The fact is, they've had a word with him. He's had a word with them, and he's pushing 40,” Shastri said on air during the 31st over of England's innings. {{/usCountry}}

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“That's been one of the great giants of the white ball game. Three double hundreds. Just made batting look easy. India missed out on winning the ODI World Cup. He's got the record for the most hundreds in the World Cup. Five of them in the UK in the 2019 edition,” he added.

‘Elegant player’

Ian Ward, who was on commentary alongside Shastri, also heaped praise on Roht, saying the right-handed batter exuded elegance every time he stepped out to bat for his country.

“If it is his last game and he's given fans all around the world so much joy with the way he's gone about his batting. One of the most elegant players to play in a powerful game,” said Ian Ward, who was on commentary alongside Shastri.

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“Those are the rumours about Rohit, and we will find out in due course whether Lord's will be his last game,” he added.

Speaking of Rohit, he won the Player of the Series Down Under last year for a haul of 208 runs in the three ODIs. However, his performances have been mixed ever since then and at the same time, Jaiswal has put pressure on him by scoring centuries in two out of the three matches he played recently.

Rohit has never won an ODI World Cup in his career. He came ever so close in 2023, but the Men in Blue lost the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad under his captaincy.