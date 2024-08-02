Rohit Sharma scolds India star for not contributing in DRS call, Rahul reminds captain about IPL rule during IND vs SL

Rohit Sharma is back leading the Indian side, and so are his cheeky remarks, which were caught on the stump mic during the India vs Sri Lanka first ODI in Colombo on Friday. Rohit has an uncanny relationship with stump mics and cameras. His expressions and remarks while fielding often cause amusement, irrespective of the game's situation. He did not disappoint on his return to ODI cricket for the first time since the heartbreaking loss to Australia in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad in November last year. Rohit Sharma scolded an Indian cricketer for not contributing in DRS call with definite information during the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

Playing his ODI in nearly nine months and his first match since the T20 World Cup win, Rohit was at his elementary best, marshalling the troops. He took centre stage when the first discussion about a DRS call came. It happened in the fourth ball of the 14th over of Sri Lanka's innings. Shivam Dube, buoyed by his maiden ODI wicket barely a couple of deliveries ago, slightly strayed down the leg side.

The ball appeared to have brushed something on the way to keeper KL Rahul as Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka played a flick shot. The Indian players went up in a huge appeal. The umpire shook his head but surprisingly signalled a wide. That got the Indian cricketers talking.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ran in to chat with KL Rahul. After a brief discussion, the trio decided against sending it upstairs. While walking back, stump mics caught an Indian player, most probably bowler Dube, told Rohit he heard a sound.

"Tum ko toh ye bolna chahie ki bat dur hai ya pad door hai. Bat agar door hai toh who bol raha hai 100% awaz aya. (You should know whether the bat is far from the pad or not. If the bat is away, then he is saying there is a noise for sure)," Rohit said in reply.

Rahul then reminded the Indian captain of IPL's playing conditions which allow the teams to take a review for wides also. “"IPL me wide bach jaata hai na, issi liye bol raha hai wo" (In IPL, the reviews can be taken for wides, that's why he is saying),” Rahul said.

If the same laws were there in place for international cricket then India would not have lost the review and the wide call would have been reversed as the replays showed the ball clipping Nissanka's pads.

The Indian cricket team took the field wearing black armband to honour the memory of former player and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who died after a prolonged battle with blood cancer. Gaekwad lost his lengthy battle against blood cancer on Wednesday. He was 71. “Team India is wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad, who passed away on Wednesday,” the BCCI said in a statement.