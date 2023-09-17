Asia Cup final: Rohit Sharma set to smash Sachin Tendulkar's spectacular record, can overtake Chris Gayle in elite list

Sachin Tendulkar's massive feat is in danger as Rohit Sharma can rewrite history in the summit clash of the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday. Veteran Indian opener Rohit recorded his 250th One Day International (ODI) appearance in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium. The 36-year-old smashed multiple records in the 2023 edition of the continental tournament.

Rohit Sharma can break multiple records in the Asia Cup final(AP-AFP)

The senior batter completed 10,000 runs in the ODI format of the game. Nicknamed the Hitman, Rohit is the second-fastest batter to complete 10k runs in the 50-over format. With India eager to end its five-year trophy-less run in the Asia Cup final, skipper Rohit can also shatter multiple records in the summit clash against Sri Lanka. The star batter was 226 runs behind legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in the list of India's highest run-getters at the Asia Cup.

Can Rohit Sharma break Sachin Tendulkar's Asia Cup record in final?

Rohit only needs to score 32 more runs to surpass Tendulkar and become the all-time highest run-getter for India at the Asia Cup. Tendulkar smashed 971 runs in 32 ODI games of the Asia Cup from 1990 to 2012. Indian skipper Rohit has scored 939 runs in 27 matches of the Asia Cup which were played in the 50-over format. Rohit is the fourth-highest run-getter in the ODI editions of the continental tournament. Averaging 48.50, Rohit has accumulated 194 runs in 5 games of the Asia Cup.

Hitman set to shatter Chris Gayle's world record

The swashbuckling batter can become the first Indian batter to complete 1,000 runs in the ODI edition of the Asia Cup. Rohit can also eclipse West Indies icon Chris Gayle in an exclusive list. India's all-format captain is second on the list of batters with the most sixes across all formats. Rohit has smoked 545 sixes in 449 international matches. The India opener is only behind Gayle, who hit 553 sixes in 483 international games.

