India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND up against defending champions in hunt for eighth title

Sep 17, 2023 10:49 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Follow live score and updates India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final from the R Premadasa Stadium here.  

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka have emerged as one of the most formidable teams in the tournament over the course of this Asia Cup. Despite missing practically their entire frontline bowling attack, a mix of young bowlers and experienced part-timers has made scoring against them a difficult task while the likes of Kusal Mendis have provided the goods with the bat. However, their only defeat in their last 15 ODIs has come against India, who have looked as strong as ever. Their last game ended in a defeat to Bangladesh but it was one in which most of their key players sat out. Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul have made strong returns while Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have all been purring. 

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India's top order was rattled by Sri Lanka in the previous match between the two sides.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India's top order was rattled by Sri Lanka in the previous match between the two sides.(Getty Images)

Both teams were dealt with injury blows in the run up to the final, with Sri Lanka arguably being the ones to be affected more by it. While India have lost Axar Patel for this match and possibly for the upcoming series against Australia, Washington Sundar has been flown in as cover. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have lost their frontline spinner Mahesh Theekshana for the rest of this tournament. Sri Lanka have, however, said that they expect Theekshana to be ready for the World Cup next month. Sundar, meanwhile, has been named in the Indian second string squad for the Asian Games next month, which makes it unlikely that he would be included in the World Cup squad. 

The final, and indeed this whole tournament and any other international ODI match at the moment, is being played in the shadow of the bigger picture of the World Cup next month. While both sides want to ensure that their players get as much  time in the middle in intense match situations, they are also weary of potential injuries, as is the case with Theekshana for Sri Lanka, or more sadly for Naseem Shah for Pakistan, who could now miss the World Cup. India haven't really had to deal with an injury yet of the kind that could give them a headache in the big tournament. On the contrary, they have some of their key players out due to injury come back in this tournament, and in the case of Bumrah and Rahul, return with a bang. It has to be stated, though, that there could be nerves today - India's only multi-team tournament wins in the decade since their Champions Trophy victory in 2013 has been the Asia Cup. The last time they lifted this trophy was back in 2018. With Rohit Sharma's side looking to reclaim the World Cup at home next month, this match provides almost a simulation of the kind of pressure they could face in the big knockout matches in the 

A few key pointers about the 2023 Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka: 

1. India have faced Sri Lanka 166 times in ODIs

2. India have won 97 of those matches while Sri Lanka have won 57. 11 matches ended with no result and one was a tie.

3. The two sides have faced each other in 20 ODI matches in the Asia Cup and have won an equal number of matches

4. India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs the last time the two sides met in the Super 4 stage of this tournament

5. There are rains and thunderstorms expected towards the evening today in Colombo and so the final could see some delays 

6. A reserve day is available in case of a washout on the day of the final 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 17, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Pandya's importance

    Hardik Pandya has played a role in every match that India have completed in this tournament, apart from the last one of course in which he was rested. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar recently explained how he has grown to become undroppable in the Indian squad. "He has matured a lot over the years. He had some setbacks in terms of his fitness but he has now worked hard to reach where he is now. He has shouldered the responsibilities very well, and is captaining India in T20s. He gives a lot of balance to the team being an all-rounder," Bangar told PTI.

  • Sep 17, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Gill rediscovers his groove

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Shubman Gill had gone into overdrive in the first half of the year. Then, the form came crashing down as soon as India left the comforts of the subcontinent. He seemed to have started to shake off that poor form in the last match of India's tour of West Indies in America and now has rediscovered that early year rhythm. His scores in the last seven ODIs read 77, 9, 10, 67*, 58, 19 and 121. It may be worrying that Gill was found out so comprehensively in England and the West Indies but those are worries for another day. The World Cup is being played in India and the fact that he is finding form in these conditions is the only thing the team management would be caring about at the moment.

  • Sep 17, 2023 10:23 AM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: The Premadasa will be bouncing

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: “All spectator tickets for today's Asia Cup final are sold out. Only a few grandstand tickets left, which are also expected to vanish before play starts,” says the Asian Cricket Council. The Sri Lankan fans have made the R Premadasa Stadium bounce in recent matches, realising their team really is rising up to the challenge and breaking the duopoly that was expected to exist in this tournament between India and Pakistan. Expect nothing less today. 

  • Sep 17, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka full squad

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Binura Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne

  • Sep 17, 2023 10:01 AM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India full squad

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

  • Sep 17, 2023 09:52 AM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Defending champions against the most succesfull team in the history of the tournament. Six-time champions defending their title against the seven-time champions. India vs Sri Lanka is a historically loaded fixture in normal circumstances, in the Asia Cup it becomes two of the greatest of all time. One would think that there would be consideration for special reserve days for this fixture alone regardless of what stage of the tournament they come in but well, that is a topic for another day, eh? For now, we have a juicy clash coming up with the 2023 Asia Cup title on the line. Sri Lanka's record winning streak was broken by India in the previous clash between the two sides. However, the young Dunith Wellalage dismantled India's much vaunted top order in that game and then threatened to pull off an unlikely win for his side with the bat. 

asia cup

