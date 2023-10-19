Rohit Sharma slapped with multiple fines for reckless driving before India vs Bangladesh World Cup match: Report

India captain Rohit Sharma was reportedly slapped with multiple traffic challans for reckless driving on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. According to Pune Mirror, Rohit, who was on his way to Pune to join the rest of the Indian cricketers ahead of the Bangladesh match in World Cup 2023, was issued three online traffic challans for speeding.

India's captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)

The report claimed that Rohit was driving at exceedingly high speeds of 200 km/h and his vehicle - a Lamborghini - even touched speeds of 215 km/h, which raised alarm bells among traffic officials. The report does not mention the exact date Rohit was caught speeding but it is likely to be between Monday and Tuesday.

Rohit landed in Pune with the other Indian squad members on Sunday. It is possible that the Indian captain decided to spend a day with his family in Mumbai as Monday was a rest day for all the Indian cricketers. They returned to practice only on Tuesday evening for their World Cup match at the MCA Stadium on Thursday.

Rohit has been in fine form in this World Cup. He jumped five places to sixth in the ICC ODI batters' ranking on the back of his imperious form in the ongoing World Cup at home.

Rohit amassed 131 runs against Afghanistan and then backed it up with an imperious 86 from 63 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan to be one of the in-form batters in the showpiece.

The attacking right-hander would look to continue the same against Bangladesh, who have beaten India three times in the last four ODIs -- twice in a bilateral series in December 2022 and then in the Asia Cup Super Four match recently.

In this tournament, the underdogs have already shown how to slay the giants. If in doubt, check with England and South Africa about their feelings after their shock losses to Afghanistan and Netherlands respectively.

India would certainly want to avoid that banana peel and keep their good run intact in this World Cup.

If India win this match against Bangladesh, they will make it four out of four and have a good chance of reclaiming the top spot which New Zealand currently occupies with 8 points.

