Rohit Sharma somehow maintains his composure as fans get awkwardly close to him before leaving for Delhi – Watch

The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is nearly upon us. The two stalwarts are gearing up for their international return in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning Sunday, October 19, in Perth. The duo would be making their way Down Under with the rest of the Indian squad on Wednesday, and ahead of the departure, both RoKo have made their way to New Delhi. Kohli touched base in the national capital on Tuesday morning, while Rohit arrived in the evening. Rohit Sharma was mobbed at Mumbai airport. (Screengrab - Viral Bhayani Instagram)

Before landing in Delhi, Rohit was spotted at the Mumbai airport, rocking a casual look. As soon as the former India captain made his way to the check-in counter, the 38-year-old was mobbed by several fans as they all wanted one selfie.

The fans tried their best to get close to Rohit, and to the credit of the latter, he didn't lose his composure one bit as he did his best to entertain all his supporters and take photos with them.

The latest appearance of Rohit also made his transformation clear, as it was visible how he had shed several kilos in his efforts to be in the best shape possible for the Australia tour, where he will have a lot to prove after the captaincy was taken away from him and given to Shubman Gill.

Rohit was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans, which perfectly complemented his casual look. He was in good spirits as the paparazzi constantly asked him to pose and flash a smile.

All eyes on Rohit's form

The series against Australia will mark Rohit's first international series after the 2025 Champions Trophy. Rohit last played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians, where the five-time champions came up short against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Over the last two months, Rohit has been putting in the hard work as he has been practising alongside Abhishek Nayar, his close friend and former assistant coach of India's senior men's team.

No one expected the ODI captaincy to be taken away from Rohit this early, but the inevitable happened, and all eyes are on how he responds with the bat.

Rohit has made it clear that he harbours the dream of playing the 2027 ODI World Cup for India, but for that to happen, the runs must come in the upcoming three ODIs against Australia and the three ODIs against South Africa.

Speaking of Virat's return to Delhi, the former India skipper looked in a hurry as he didn't pose for the shutterbugs. He quickly made his way out of the airport and sat in his car, seemingly on his way home in Gurugram.