Rohit Sharma stops car for a fan in busy Mumbai street, wishes her happy birthday in incredible gesture

India's Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, is making the most of his time off the field after recently leading his team to a dominant 2-0 clean sweep win against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series. The series boosted India's standing in the World Test Championship (WTC), as the team firmly holds the first place with 74.24 percentage points.

As Rohit is enjoying his break, a video surfaced online showing the Indian captain cruising the streets of Mumbai in his luxurious Lamborghini, where he was spotted wishing a fan a happy birthday while sitting inside the car.

As Rohit waved towards the fans, one of them pointed at a girl and told the India captain that it was her birthday. Rohit, then, turned to the girl, wishing her and shaking her head.

Having retired from T20Is, Rohit's focus has now shifted to leading the Test and ODI sides, and this short break offers him time to unwind before India’s upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand. The series, which will run from October 16 to November 5, will see India looking to solidify their place in the WTC final.

After defeating Bangladesh, India need to win three more matches in this cycle to secure a spot in the 2025 WTC final at Lord’s.

The Indian team is bidding to reach their third consecutive WTC final, having fallen short in the previous two attempts. They were beaten by New Zealand in 2021 and Australia in 2023, both in England, and will be keen to make amends.

For Rohit, who took over as India’s Test captain following Virat Kohli’s resignation in early 2022, consistency will be key. While the core of the Indian squad is expected to remain largely unchanged, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj leading the pace attack, some new faces could emerge.

Fast bowler Akash Deep, who impressed in the series against Bangladesh, is expected to retain his place in the squad. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is likely to continue in the middle order, edging out Sarfaraz Khan, who will serve as a backup in case of injury.