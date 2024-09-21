Rohit Sharma strikes Shubman Gill on his jaw, Virat Kohli reminds they're on camera; bursts out laughing with Gambhir

It was all smiles in the Indian camp on Day 2, as the hosts posted 81/3 at Stumps in the second innings, taking a lead of 308 runs in Chennai, on Friday. Ravichandran Ashwin built on his ton, and ended up registering 113 runs off 133 balls, packed with 11 fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja failed to capitalise on his knock from the previous day and departed without scoring a single. Jadeja smacked 86 runs off 124 balls. Virat Kohli was seen informing Rohit Sharma that the camera was recording them.

Ashwin's performance took India to 376 in the first innings. In response, Bangladesh were bowled out for 149 runs, courtesy of a four-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah. In the second innings, India lost openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Rohit Sharma (5) early. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli added 17 runs off 37 balls.

Shubman Gill (33*) and Rishabh Pant (12*) remained unbeaten and will resume batting for India on Day 3.

Hilarious moment caught on camera

During the first innings when Ashwin and Akash Deep were batting, the broadcasters caught a hilarious moment in the Indian dugout. Sitting behind head coach Gautam Gambhir, Rohit was caught playing a hilarious prank on Shubman, which ended with the Indian skipper hitting his teammate's jaw. Then Kohli could be seen informing Rohit it was being recorded on camera. In response, Rohit and the rest of the Indian camp were reeling with laughter.

The match is currently going at a brisk rate with 17 wickets falling on Day 2. While batting, Bangladesh simply crumbled, gifting their wickets to Indian bowlers. Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan built a half-century partnership. But then some field changes saw Jadeja remove both of them. The lower order hardly did anything to make things worse.

After the final session, Jadeja called it a 'pretty good' batting pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. "It's pretty good for batting but there's still something in the wicket for the fast bowlers. Odd ball was seaming, odd ball was swinging, it's not that easy for batters. If fast bowlers bend their back, they can take something out of the wicket," he said.