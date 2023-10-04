Watch: Rohit Sharma stuns reporter with internet-breaking reply on Captain’s Day; Buttler tags Babar for translation

India's all-format captain Rohit Sharma is known for his rib-tickling responses in press conferences and post-match interactions. On Wednesday, the flamboyant batter of the Men In Blue attended the ICC Captains’ Call event organised by the global governing body of cricket in the lead-up to the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. During the Captain’s Day event in Ahmedabad, Rohit was flummoxed by a reporter's query about the previous final of the ODI World Cup between New Zealand and England.

Rohit was flummoxed by a reporter's query during the ICC Captains’ Call event(Twitter/Star Sports screengrab)

During the ICC event, Indian skipper Rohit was asked whether England and New Zealand should have been named joint-winners after the Super-Over thriller in the World Cup 2019. Thanks to England's superior boundary count, Eoin Morgan and Co. were crowned champions after the ICC World Cup 2019 final ended in a tie even after the Super Over. “Woh mera kaam nahin hai, Sir. Woh ghoshit karna hamaara kaam nahin hai (It is not my job to decide that, sir. It is not my job to announce the winner),” Rohit told the reporter during the Captains’ call event.

Defending champions England will meet last edition's runners-up New Zealand in the ODI World Cup opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Warming up for the ICC World Cup in India, the hosts travelled 3,400 km from one corner of the country to another only to get defeated by rain. Both of India's practice matches were abandoned due to rain in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. Two-time champions India will kickstart its title bid against the five-time champions Australia on Sunday in Chennai.

'India happy to get those days off': Rohit on warm-up ties

“We were happy to get those days off. Looking at the heat and stuff like that, we have been talking about it. We have been playing a lot of cricket of late. We played in the Asia Cup then three games against Australia, that gives us an understanding of where everyone is at and what we need to do as a team,” Rohit said.

Rohit is heading to the ODI World Cup after propelling India to Asia Cup glory in Sri Lanka. The 36-year-old wants his teammates to forget about the pressure and focus on the 'job at hand' at the ICC World Cup. India were the hosts when the Men In Blue last won the ODI World Cup back in 2011. "I know what is at stake. The guys who are a part of the team know what is at stake. For us, it is about taking everything out and focussing on what we want to do as a team," Rohit explained.

