Rohit Sharma throws punch after 'wicketkeeper' Sarfaraz Khan fumbles routine take, hilariously tells him where to stand
Rohit Sharma couldn't resist throwing a playful punch at Sarfaraz Khan after the latter fumbled a routine take behind the wickets.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma is known for his chirpy demeanour with his teammates on the field, and that didn't change when the side took the field in the warm-up match against Prime Minister's XI on Sunday. As Sarfaraz Khan took on the wicketkeeping duties in PM's XI batting innings, Rohit's rather playful interaction with Sarfaraz left the crowd in splits.
Sarfaraz, who was filling in as a substitute wicketkeeper for Rishabh Pant, fumbled a routine take behind the stumps, leading to a humorous exchange with Rohit. The incident occurred in the 23rd over of the innings, when Harshit Rana bowled a short-pitched delivery to Oliver Davies, who had just come to the crease after the dismissal of Jack Clayton.
The ball whistled past Clayton but was mishandled by Sarfaraz, who was unable to gather the ball cleanly. As Sarfaraz went to retrieve it from the ground, Rohit couldn't resist giving his teammate a playful punch on the back. The friendly tap seemed to break the tension of the moment, and both players shared a smile.
Ahead of the next delivery, Rohit also adjusted Sarfaraz's position, all while laughing at the incident.
Watch:
Interestingly, Sarfaraz’s miscue was followed by Rana making a strong comeback, dismissing Davies for a duck off the very next delivery. The Australian batter was cleaned up by a brilliant ball from Rana, which left no room for further error.
This practice match is a key opportunity for India to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. While the match had started with a dampened mood after the rain disruption on Day 1, it quickly picked up pace as the players settled into their routines on the final day.
India’s bowling attack, with the likes of Harshit Rana, was looking sharp, while the batting side would also be hoping to build momentum after their stunning performance in the first Test in Perth, where they defeated Australia by 295 runs.
The Perth win had been a confidence booster for India, especially after they had been bowled out for just 150 in their first innings. Despite this setback, they staged an incredible comeback, dismantling Australia’s batting across both innings to clinch a massive victory.