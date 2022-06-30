Rohit Sharma to captain India in England ODIs and T20Is; Kohli, Bumrah, Jadeja to join from second match

India on Thursday named squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against England. The three-match T20I and ODI assignment will be played following the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The three-match T20I series begins on July 7 in Southampton, while the three ODIs are scheduled to commence on July 12 in Manchester.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian contingent will see the return of star players including Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja from the second T20I. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also returns after being rested for the previous two T20 series. Arshdeep Singh, who didn't feature in a single game in the Ireland T20Is, has received his maiden call-up for the ODIs.

Speedster Umran Malik has retained his place in the T20I set-up but isn't a part of the ODI mix. Both limited-overs squads have Rohit – who misses the fifth Test against England with Covid-19 – as the skipper.

While Kohli is set to return for the second T20I, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson didn't find a place for the remaining two 20-over games.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya also returns to the ODI fold following a stellar IPL season and captaincy stint in Ireland. The flamboyant Baroda player led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their maiden season and contributed with the bat and ball as well.

Along with Hardik, Shikhar Dhawan also makes a comeback to the openers mix in the ODI squad. The left-handed batter wasn't a part of the T20I series against South Africa and Ireland.

Squad for 1st T20I - R Sharma (C), I Kishan, R Gaikwad, S Samson, SK Yadav, D Hooda, R Tripathi, D Karthik (WK), H Pandya, V Iyer, Y Chahal, A Patel, R Bishnoi, B Kumar, H Patel, A Khan, A Singh, U Malik

Squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, SK Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, H Patel, U Malik

ODI squad - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for the three-match T20I and ODI series against England to be played after the fifth Test," the BCCI said in a statement.

The Indian board earlier announced that Bumrah will be leading the Indian side in the fifth and final Test from July 1 at Edgbaston. The rescheduled Test match is a part of last year's five-match Test series that had to be delayed after the fourth Test due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

