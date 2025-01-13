Rohit Sharma to play international cricket till Champions Trophy, unlikely to travel to England for Test series

India captain Rohit Sharma was not only criticised for his captaincy, but also for his poor performance in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, which sparked a debate on his future in the format with the team out of contention for a place in the World Test Championship. But even as Rohit brushed aside retirement talks during the Sydney Test, a report in Dainik Jagran said that the 37-year-old is unlikely to continue his international career beyond Champions Trophy. India's captain Rohit Sharma during a press conference(PTI)

When Rohit had "opted out" of the series decider in Australia earlier this month, it was speculated that he had already played the final Test of his career in Melbourne. But on Day 2 of the match, in an interview with Star Sports, he clarified saying, "I'm not going anywhere," thus putting retirement talks to bed.

However, it did not stop BCCI officials from bringing up the topic during the review meeting in Mumbai on Saturday. Although the board is unlikely to take a knee-jerk reaction ahead of the Champions Trophy, which will begin next month, a report in Hindustan Times said that Rohit's statement fell on deaf years among BCCI officials as selectors continue to be worried about his performance.

Rohit scored just 164 runs at a tick over 10 in the last three series, comprising a solitary fifty. 31 of those runs came in the Australia tour, where he averaged a woeful 6.2, the worst figure recorded by a touring captain Down Under.

Rohit Sharma unlikely to travel to England for Test series

According to a report in Dainik Jagran on Monday, Rohit will play his final international cricket in Champions Trophy. With the Indian team's next assignment, after the ICC tournament, being the tour of England, where the team will play five Test matches to kick off the new World Test Championship cycle, "he possibility of Rohit going to England for five test matches is very less," read the report.

Incidentally, former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist reckoned the same during the last episode of Club Prairie Fire podcast.

“I don’t see Rohit going to England. I just felt that he says he will assess it when he gets home. I mean, the first thing he will be met with when he gets home is a two-month-old baby that he has to change the nappies on. Now that might incentivise him to go to England. But I don’t see him pressing on," he said.

“I think he’ll probably have a crack at the Champions Trophy, and that might be… that might see him out," he added.