Rohit Sharma turns 35: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh lead wishes as India captain celebrates his birthday

Former skipper Virat Kohli extended wishes to current India captain Rohit Sharma, who is celebrating his 35th birthday on Saturday (April 30). The 33-year-old Kohli was among the many players and fans to wish the talented batter on the occasion. He shared an Instagram story to wish Rohit and he captioned it: "Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma. God Bless."

Kohli, who had taken over the captaincy from MS Dhoni, first in Tests and then limited-overs cricket, shocked the cricketing world when he stepped down from Test captaincy following the 1-2 series defeat in South Africa. Rohit took over from him as the white ball captain and was eventually named the red-ball skipper as well.

Also Read | 'Virat is hit emotionally. His form has dipped further after losing captaincy': Ex-Pakistan captain

Talking about Rohit's spell with the Indian team, the modern-day player is often labelled among the gifted batters of the era. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket (264).

Rohit was a part of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup, beating Pakistan in the final. He, however, missed out on a place in the 2011 fifty-over World Cup. He was assigned opening duties in the 2013 Champions Trophy and Rohit hasn't looked back since.

On November 2, 2013, Rohit scored his first double century in ODIs. He hit 209 against Australia and then broke the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket a year later. Rohit would go on to score another double century in 2017 against Sri Lanka, remaining unbeaten on 208 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

In the 2019 World Cup, Rohit Sharma ended as the tournament's leading run-getter, slamming 648 runs in nine matches at an average of 81. He scored a record five centuries in the tournament.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also tweeted, "Happy birthday brotherman, this is the time to back yourself and hit it out of the park like you always have. Sending you loads of love and good wishes on your special day @ImRo45."

"400 international matches, 15,733 international runs and going strong, only batter to hit 3 ODI double tons, 2007 ICC World T20 & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner. Here's wishing #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 a very happy birthday," tweeted the official handle of BCCI.

"My best wishes to the master of cricket @ImRo45 champ. You have made all of us proud & inspired generations to come! May God bless you with the best always," tweeted Suresh Raina.

"Happy Birthday @ImRo45! Here's to many more years of good friendship," tweeted Ajinkya Rahane.

"Many many happy returns of the day @ImRo45. God bless you with tons of happiness and success in the coming year," wrote Harbhajan Singh.

"The love & respect for my Rohitaa Shramaa will always be constant on & off field. Found my bade bhaiya. Wishing you lifetime of happiness, amazing games & good health. Happy birthday Hitman," wrote Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rohit is also the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League history. He has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles so far -- highest in the tournament's history. He is leading the franchise in the ongoing IPL edition.

