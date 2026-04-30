Rohit Sharma turns 39: Is this Hitman’s last birthday as an India cricketer?

Rohit Sharma turned 39 on Thursday, a milestone that feels as much about reflection as it does about what lies ahead. The Indian captain now finds himself at a stage where every series or match carries added significance, with the end of his international journey seemingly drawing closer. The team has already begun to look toward the future, with leadership responsibilities shifting last year and Shubman Gill being groomed to lead India into the 2027 ODI World Cup. Former India captain Rohit Sharma turns 39 on Thursday. (PTI)

For Rohit, though, the focus remains firmly on one unfinished goal. Widely regarded as one of India’s finest white-ball batters, he has already stepped away from Tests and T20Is, narrowing his attention to the 50-over format. The ODI World Cup continues to be the prize he is chasing. His recent efforts underline that intent, including a notable transformation in fitness. By shedding close to 10 kilograms, Rohit has made it clear he is willing to push himself further, keeping alive his ambition to play a key role in India’s 2027 World Cup campaign.

With Rohit having stepped away from Tests and T20Is, his time in high-intensity international cricket has reduced, leaving fewer opportunities to prepare at the highest level for the ODI World Cup. While nets and fitness work will continue, it is not quite the same as being constantly in the thick of multi-format tours, where players remain match-ready and sharp. That lack of sustained top-level exposure could pose a challenge in the lead-up to a tournament as demanding as a World Cup.

There is also the question of fitness. At this stage of his career, injuries tend to take longer to heal and occur more often. Rohit is currently dealing with a hamstring issue picked up during an IPL match against RCB, which has already kept him out of multiple games, with his return still uncertain. If setbacks like these persist, or if form dips at a crucial time, it could complicate his chances of making it to the World Cup, and 39 might be his last as an international cricketer.

By the time the next ODI World Cup arrives, Rohit will be 40. If he does make the squad, he would be among the oldest players to represent India at the tournament. Chances like these are rare, and with the team gradually building for the future, this could well be his final opportunity to chase the one title that still eludes him.

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A new generation of batters is already waiting for its turn. Names like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma are pushing through the ranks, while Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to wait for a consistent run in the ODI side. Despite growing competition, the recent plan has focused on Rohit and Shubman Gill at the top of the ODI order.

Rohit Sharma – A proven big-match winner in ODIs At 39, Rohit stands among the most productive openers the ODI format has seen, amassing 11,577 runs in 282 matches at an average of 49. His tally includes 33 centuries and 61 half-centuries, reflecting both his consistency and impact at the top of the order.

Known as the “Hitman”, Rohit also boasts some of the most remarkable records in ODI history. He holds the highest individual score in the format, a staggering 264, and remains the only player to have scored three double centuries in one-day internationals.