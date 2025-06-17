Rohit Sharma turns nostalgic in stirring video post for Angelo Mathews before farewell Test: 'Had pretty good battles'

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is all set to draw curtains on his Test career, and ahead of his final appearance, which will be in the opening game of the two-match series against Bangladesh at home, India legend Rohit Sharma sent a stirring video message for his old rival. Rohit Sharma posted a message for retiring Angelo Mathews

In his first social media post since announcing his very own Test retirement, Rohit turned nostalgic as he recalled his "pretty good battles" with Mathews before wishing him all the luck.

"Hey Angie, congratulations on your fantastic career. Over the years we had some pretty good battles from our under-19 days to now. You've been a true servant for your nation and I'm pretty sure everyone back at home appreciates what you've done for your country," Rohit said.

Mathews eyes 2026 T20 World Cup as swansong

Bangladesh won the toss on Tuesday, in the opening game in Galle, and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka. Mathews, who is set to retire as Sri Lanka's third-highest scorer in Test cricket, and is into his 119th appearance in the format, was given a guard of honour by his teammates. It was all the more special for the all-rounder because it was at the very same venue where his Test journey had begun 16 years back.

"It's a coincidence. I had my debut in Galle. I played my 100th Test in Galle. And I'm going to say goodbye in Galle," Mathews told reporters on Monday. "The main reason is that we don't have many games coming up. After this, our next Test assignment is a year away. That's a very long time.

"I thought it's best to give an opportunity to the one replacing me in the second Test match because he's not going to get another chance till next year. And in a year, you never know what could happen. So I thought I'll play one game and then step aside to let the other guy have his opportunity."

Mathews also revealed that he sees the 2026 T20 World Cup as his swansong and has already conveyed this to the selectors.

"There are six more months until the next T20 World Cup, and I'll give it a try depending on what my body tells me," he said. "I hope to retire from white-ball cricket at that World Cup. If we can win another World Cup, I'll try to contribute toward that. So I'll do everything I can to improve my fitness and skills over the next six months."