Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Watch: Kuldeep 'argues' with Rohit over India's missed opportunity - 'Be careful. Remember, he picks the team'

Watch: Kuldeep 'argues' with Rohit over India's missed opportunity - 'Be careful. Remember, he picks the team'

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Oct 30, 2023 10:20 AM IST

Rohit Sharma wasn't too happy with Kuldeep Yadav and let out his frustration at the player during the 24th over.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami delivered a brilliant opening spell, setting the stage for India's dominant 100-run victory over England in the World Cup on Sunday. The win marked India's sixth consecutive triumph in the tournament. Captain Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role with a resilient 87 runs off 101 balls, standing out on a challenging pitch where many Indian batters struggled to perform. Suryakumar Yadav contributed with a crucial 49 runs in the death overs, helping India reach a total of 229 for nine. England, however, were bowled out for just 129 in 34.5 overs.

Rohit Sharma (L) talks to Kuldeep Yadav after a missed chance at reviewing the dismissal(Hotstar)

The heroes with the ball were Shami, who took four wickets for 22 runs, and Bumrah, who claimed three wickets for 32 runs. This defeat marked their fifth loss in six games, effectively eliminating them from semifinal contention. In contrast, India remains the only unbeaten team in the tournament and is on the verge of securing a semifinal spot.

Also read: World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG: Where do India stand on the points table after demolishing England by 100 runs

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

With spin, Kuldeep Yadav was key for India and produced an incredible delivery that earned him the wicket of captain Jos Buttler during the 16th over. The left-arm spinner picked another wicket later in the innings when he dismissed Liam Livingstone for 27; yet, there came a moment later in England's run-chase when Rohit couldn't help suppress his anger at Kuldeep.

This came shortly after Moeen Ali's dismissal in the 24th over; Kuldeep had bowled the 22nd over and on one of the deliveries in the over, the spinner beat Livingstone's bat, striking him on his pad. The Indian team chose not to review for a potential LBW at the time; however, the replays in the big screen later showed that the ball would have gone on to hit the leg-stump.

Following the replay, Rohit walked towards Kuldeep and expressed his anger at not taking charge for the review. The spinner, realising that there was a wicket for the taking, had little option but to listen to his captain's rant.

Watch the video below:

The situation was aptly summed up by Eoin Morgan on air. "Just an argument between the two there. You've got to be careful you know. He's the captain. He is the one who picks the team, remember," the former England captain said while doing commentary.

The missed opportunity, however, didn't cost India as Kuldeep dismissed Livingstone in the 30th over, paving the way for the side's sixth-successive win in the World Cup.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs England Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
indian cricket team england cricket team rohit sharma kuldeep yadav world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP