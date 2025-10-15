Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer displaced in ICC ODI rankings after Afghanistan batter's record rise

Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran scripted history by jumping eight places in the ICC ODI batting rankings released on Wednesday to reach a career-best second position after top-scoring with a total of 213 runs that won him the Player of the Series award. Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran plays a shot(AFP)

Ibrahim has achieved the highest-ever batting rating by any Afghanistan player, surpassing Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 686 points achieved last November. His second position is also the highest by any ODI batter from his country.

In the process, Zadran leapfrogged former India captains Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and current vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, among others, to reach the second spot. Rohit, Kohli and Iyer lost a position to now sit at the third, fifth and ninth spot respectively in the ODI rankings.

Rohit, Kohli, and Iyer will all have an opportunity to improve or consolidate their rankings when they return to international cricket in a three-match series in Australia starting October 19.

Rahmanullah (up two places to 16th) and the Bangladesh pair of Towhid Hridoy (up seven places to 42nd) and Mohammad Nabi (up six places to 50th) have also moved up the batting rankings.

India's new ODI captain, Shubman Gill, continued to lead the ODI batting rankings.

Rashid Khan Reclaims ODI Bowling Crown

In the ODI bowling rankings, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has returned to the top of the ICC Bowling Rankings after leading his team to a 3-0 series whitewash over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Rashid picked up 11 wickets across the three matches, including a five-for in the second ODI, pushing him up five spots to reclaim the No. 1 position with 710 rating points.

Rashid last held the top ODI bowling spot in November 2024. This marks his return to the summit after nearly a year.

Teammate Azmatullah Omarzai also enjoyed a breakthrough in the rankings. The pace-bowling all-rounder jumped 19 places to a career-best 21st after claiming seven wickets in the series. Bangladesh bowlers Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanzim Hasan Sakib also moved up to 24th and 67th positions, respectively.

Kuldeep Breaks Into Top 15 in Test Bowling Rankings

India's Kuldeep Yadav achieved a career-best 14th position in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings after a match-winning eight-wicket haul against the West Indies in the second Test held in New Delhi. The left-arm wrist-spinner jumped seven places in the rankings, continuing his resurgence in red-ball cricket.

West Indies spinners Jomel Warrican and Roston Chase also moved up after their efforts in the same match. Warrican climbed two spots to 30th, while Chase gained four places to reach 57th in the Test bowling charts.

In the Test batting rankings, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his impressive rise. His 175 in the first innings saw him move up two places to 5th, firmly establishing himself among the top Test batters in the world. KL Rahul also gained ground, moving up two slots to 33rd following scores of 38 and 58*.

West Indies batters Shai Hope and John Campbell made significant gains after scoring centuries in the second innings. Hope soared 34 places to 66th, while Campbell climbed six spots to 68th.