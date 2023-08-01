Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to return for series decider - India predicted XI for 3rd ODI vs WI

India will look to bounce back from a tough loss against the West Indies as they travel to the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. It was a tough loss to take for the Indian team, as a mixed-up team failed to have any impact with the bat, triggering a collapse and allowing the hosts to complete a successful run-chase. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had sat out the second ODI(AFP)

It has been a frustrating series for India, who have been sloppy with the bat in both matches so far. With this being the final ODI before the Asia Cup in August, India will desperately need to find answers for their batting questions, and that will be the focus of the third ODI.

Ishan Kishan has opened both matches at the top of the order, but fans will want to watch Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill spend time on the crease together, with that being the likely duo for the World Cup as well. Virat Kohli remains the most important batter in the 50-over format for the team, and will want to get time in the middle, not being a part of the T20 team.

Ishan Kishan might miss out to make room for Sanju Samson at number 4, with Kishan increasingly seen as a backup opener, and Hardik Pandya will bat again at 5. Suryakumar Yadav should retain his spot, while Ravindra Jadeja will bolster both batting and bowling after him.

Axar Patel was promoted to number four in an experiment that didn’t work, and might be tried out in a more natural role to him, although he will be competing with Shardul Thakur for that number 8 slot. Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive with his left-arm wrist-spin, but with coach Rahul Dravid claiming the team will look to experiment, Yuzvendra Chahal could also get a game.

As might Jaydev Unadkat, but with Umran Malik’s development all-important and Mukesh Kumar impressing in his limited role, the lefty might have to wait for his go in limited overs a while yet.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

