Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's World Cup ambitions in limbo as Agarkar takes ruthless captaincy call: 'Don't see them…'

The new era in ODIs for India has begun with Shubman Gill selected as the captain in the format, replacing Rohit Sharma. The selectors have kept the experience of Kohli and Rohit around him to shape the young leader in the role and groom him quickly. But the intent from the management is clear, they are planning from now to peak by the 2027 ODI WC. File image of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

With the reset button pressed, the question for the fans of Kohli and Rohit is about the future of the two stars in the format. Whether they have already seen their icons play their last World Cup is what is troubling them the most.

Former England captain David Gower has given his take on the topic. While speaking on an episode of Cricket Predicta, Gower Said, “I do not see Virat and Rohit playing in the 2027 World Cup... Pant, yes, despite being injury-prone. The team will rely on young leaders like Gill to shape the future. This is a perfect opportunity for him to set up and guide India to success.”

The Indian team is looking to build a team around Shubman Gill that sustains its performances well beyond the 2027 ODI World Cup. The presence of players like Rohit and Kohli does help, but hitting the reset button early and planning in advance looks like the plan of the management.

Clarity over sentiment for India

With Shubman Gill as the captain and Shreyas Iyer as the vice-captain, the team is looking for specialists in different roles. While Jasprit Bumrah is sitting out of the Australia tour due to workload management, Ravindra Jadeja misses out due to strategic considerations. Talking about the absence of the all-rounder from the Australia tour, Ajit Agarkar said, “It’s just three matches.... It is a short series. You cannot accommodate everyone.... he is clearly in the scheme of things.”

In the spin department, India are going with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, with Mohammed Siraj leading the pace contingent. Players like Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and others audition for squad depth in 2027.

Shubman Gill, already India’s captain in Tests, called his new role in ODIs ‘the biggest honour’, and the broader plan seems to be building a leadership core across formats. Iyer’s elevation strengthens the belief of the Indian management in the next generation of players for the leadership core.

Looking at the bigger picture

Noting tests a roadmap like the challenging conditions in Australia. India are set to play three ODIs later this month down under. This provides them with a compact window to stress-test their new set-up early for the marquee tournament that is to come in a couple of years. Results matter, but the selectors will be keeping an eye on how the players respond to the challenge and how the new leadership core maneuvers under pressure.

Gower’s statements match the actions of the Indian management to an extent. The plan for now seems to be keeping the icons in the dressing room while the squad gathers itself around the new leadership. If the transition is smooth enough and the players are able to adjust to their roles quickly, then what the former English captain has stated might turn out to be a reality.