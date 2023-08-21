'Yeh nahi ki tabaahi machao': Rohit Sharma's string of gems during Asia Cup presser leaves internet in splits - Watch

India skipper Rohit Sharma is very popular among the fans for his candid presentation in front of media and a similar moment was witnessed on Monday. Attending a press conference along with former India pacer and current BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar to announce the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, Sharma delivered one gem after the other as he tackled the questions from media.

India skipper Rohit Sharma

The highlights of the moment created quiet a buzz on social media with fans loving every bit of it. BCCI too shared a post appreciating Sharma's humour as they shared one of his jokes from the presser and wrote: “Team India captain Rohit Sharma at his inimitable best!”

In one moment Sharma was heard telling a journalist “main samjhatha huun aapko (let me explain you),” leaving everyone in splits in the room.

Another moment that evoked a lot of buzz on social media was Sharma explaining India's batting flexibility in layman term. This time Sharma said “Ye pagalpanti nahi karte hum (we don't make crazy calls)” explaining how the batting order is decided.

He completed the explanation with another gem, as he gave the example of Axar Patel.

“I had given Axar's example. He was a leftie and spinners bowl in the middle overs. We want the kind of flexibility in which we can target the spinners as well. We should be able to do that. This is not school team where the numbers are going to be set in stone. You need some kind of flexibility to deal with the opposition's tactics. So we have to see who plays a fast bowler or a spinner better and send them out accordingly. Ye nahi ki tabai machao (Doesn't mean we will wreak havoc),” he said, provoking laughter from everyone in the room.

This was not the end to Sharma's jokes as he once again got the floor laughing with his hilarious take on the lack of batting all-rounders as compared to the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. Admitting the fact yes there is a shortage and all-rounders cannot be created overnight, Sharma joked that he and Kohli will be seen rolling their arms as part-timers during the upcoming World Cup. This tempted Agarkar, seated beside Sharma, also to join the joke. He added: “yeah, we've convinced them.”

HT Sports Desk