Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh 'teary-eyed' after India great announces return to cricket: ‘Goosebumps and…’

No one has witnessed Rohit Sharma's emotional rollercoaster in the last couple of years more than Ritika Sajdeh. The highs, the lows, the frustrations, the ecstasy… Ritika, Rohit's wife, has been privy to it all. She was Rohit's biggest support after the heartbreak of losing the ODI World Cup final at home in 2023. She was also the loudest cheerleader when Rohit led India to their first ICC trophy in 11 years by lifting the T20 World Cup a year later in the Caribbean islands. Then, earlier this year, came another difficult chapter, perhaps the most difficult of their lives, when Rohit, after a string of failures with the bat at home against New Zealand and then away against Australia, announced his retirement from Test cricket. Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh(Instagram/Rohit Sharma)

A few months later, as Rohit geared up for a fresh challenge, amid constant talks of retirement from ODIs, Ritika was once again the flag bearer of support. She got goosebumps and was left "teary-eyed" when Rohit said, "I am here again and it feels really good, in a video that showed his return to the cricket field with the bat in hand.

Amid countless comments from Rohit fans who were waiting to see India's T20 World Cup-winning and Champions Trophy-winning captain return to the cricket field, Ritika Sajdeh's reaction shone the brightest. "Goosebumps and..." she wrote with three teary-eyed emojis.

Ritika Sajdeh's comment on Rohit Sharma's Instagram post

Rohit has ramped up preparations for the upcoming three-match series against Australia, beginning October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, amid widespread speculation that it could be his final assignment in India colours.

The 38-year-old opener has cleared a fitness test at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is reportedly in top physical shape ahead of his international return after nearly eight months.

Rohit, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, hasn’t played a competitive match since leading India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While he assured after that win that he is “going nowhere” from ODIs, questions about his long-term plans in international cricket have intensified.

Recent media reports claimed that both Rohit and Virat Kohli may be playing their final ODI series in Australia. It also suggested that the selectors may ask them to participate in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy if they are serious about pushing for selection in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

After the heartbreak of losing the 2023 World Cup final to Australia on home soil, there is a growing sense that Rohit wants one last shot at the 50-over title before walking away from international cricket altogether. However, the decision may rest as much with the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir as with the captain himself.

Rohit has been training in Mumbai under the watchful eye of a close friend and former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Sources close to the team management say Rohit is not taking the Australia tour lightly and is determined to lead from the front.

There is also growing curiosity over whether Rohit will feature in the India A vs Australia A ODI series starting September 30 in Kanpur. The All India Men’s Selection Committee has yet to announce the India A squad, which has fueled speculation that senior players like Rohit and Virat might look to get game time through that series.