‘Rohit took review in fear’: Bhuvneshwar's brutal response to Chahal after spinner tries to steal credit - Watch

India produced an emphatic show against England in the second T20I, winning the contest by 49 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were the standout performers as England were bowled out for 121 in 17 overs. They bowled three overs each in which Bhuvneshwar accounted for three wickets, while Bumrah managed two as the duo maintained an economy of well below six runs per over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the contest, Bhuvneshwar caught up with Yuzvendra Chahal on his show Chahal TV where the duo spoke about the match. It was during the conversation Chahal tried to poke some fun at the seamer but ended up being on the receiving end.

Also Read | Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s stunning reply to reporter’s ‘weak bowler’ remark after India's T20 series win

Recalling the dismissal of Jos Buttler, who was caught-behind on 4, Chahal said he was the first one to react before India took the DRS. However, Bhuvneshwar was quick to point that skipper Rohit Sharma went for the DRS out of fear because it was Chahal's turn to bowl soon.

This is how the conversation between the two went:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chahal: "I was the first one to come forward because I heard it even at mid-on"

Bhuvneshwar: "The catch? Everyone heard it except Rishabh Pant!"

Chahal: "You have to say I heard it the most clearly"

Bhuvneshwar: "Perhaps you did because you knew if he didn't get out, you were the next to bowl. Rohit took that review in fear of you being the next bowler and [Buttler] will hit you"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar also became the first bowler to bowl 500 dot balls in the history of T20Is ahead of West Indies's Samuel Badree who has 383) balls in his tally and New Zealand's Tim Southee on the third spot with 368.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON