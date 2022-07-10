Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s stunning reply to reporter’s ‘weak bowler’ remark after India's T20 series win

Bhuvneshwar Kumar tormented the England batters for the second time in three days as he returned 3/15 to lay the foundation of India's clinical bowling performance on Saturday. India to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Twenty20 series, thanks to the senior India pacer who worked his magic in the initial overs. He made the white kookaburra talk in English conditions, having Jason Roy caught at slip by India captain Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck. He then removed Jos Buttler for 4 and it was Jasprit Bumrah who knocked over Liam Livingstone, leaving England tottering at 27 for three inside five overs.

Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah shared five wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal took a double as India outclassed the English opposition by 49 runs in Birmingham. Even Bhuvneshwar, who remains in the 'swing' of things for this year's World T20 in Australia, was left surprised as he extracted more movement.

"Honestly I don't know that (why the ball is swinging)," Bhuvneshwar, who claimed player-of-the-match for his bowling display, said in a post-match press conference.

"Because I've been here quite a few times and it didn't swing in the last few series I've played here. So yes, even I was very surprised that the white ball is swinging and swinging for a long period of time, especially in the T20 format. And that there's more bounce in the wicket as well. So yes, when the ball swings you enjoy more.

The 32-year-old also made a hilarious remark when asked about the 'weak bowler' in the Indian set-up. Indian bowlers fired in unison, with captain Rohit Sharma being astute when it came to bowling changes. Bhuvneshwar was asked if it was the best combination from a bowling point of view. He had a hilarious response up his sleeve.

"Ek match mein agar maar padd gayi toh aap hi weak bowler dhundengey. Woh aap agle match mein dhund lena (If a bowler gets hit for runs, you guys will identify him as a weak bowler. Try finding him in the next game)," he quipped.

Bhuvneshwar also spoke about dismissing Buttler, who remains one of the finest T20 batters in modern-day cricket. He dismissed the Englishman early in both Twenty20 games.

"He (Buttler) is a dangerous player and if he goes past the powerplay, he can score big. If the ball swings it motivates you to do well and I am confident right now."

On whether he is looking forward to playing Test cricket, the pacer said, "Honestly I am not thinking about anything at the moment. Of course, I would not say a 'no' when I get opportunities in Tests. Whatever opportunities I get I try to do well."

