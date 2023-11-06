'Rohit would've hit Shamsi for 15-20 sixes': Akhtar fan of Hitman's six-hitting prowess but expresses 'disappointment'

Team India produced yet another commanding show in the ongoing World Cup and demolished South Africa by 243 runs at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday. While it was a top of a table clash, India maintained their grip on the contest right from the word go. Batting first, India rode on a superlative effort by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer and piled a massive 326/5 on the board.

Shoaib Akhtar and Rohit Sharma

Indian pacers, who have been in breathtaking form, then did the rest and gave the team the start they were expecting. Mohammed Siraj packed in-form Quinton de Kock for 5(10). Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed a five-wicket haul, then joined the party as South Africa could only muster 83 in 27.1 overs in response.

While Kohli and Jadeja definitely ran the show, Rohit Sharma also made some valuable contribution at the top. Kicking-off the proceedings with Shubman Gill, Rohit smashed a brisk 40, which came in just 24 balls. His innings featured six 4s and two 6s and added 62 in 5.5 overs for the first wicket with Gill.

While Rohit's effort left many impressed, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had an even more interesting take. The Rawalpindi Express felt had Rohit continued playing a bit more longer and faced the spinners, he would have smoked Tabraiz Shamsi for at least 15-20 sixes.

The former Pakistan cricketer also feels Rohit missed out on numerous centuries during the course of the tournament, and hoped he gets one in the remaining three matches, if India make it to the finale.

“Rohit Sharma has every shot, if Tabraiz Shamsi bowled such balls to Rohit Sharma, Rohit would have hit him for at least 15 to 20 sixes. India’s score would have been 430+ if he played more overs,” noted Shoaib during an interaction on Zee News.

“I want to emphasize that he could have scored five centuries in the ongoing World Cup, and it’s a bit disappointing that he didn’t. I understand that he’s the captain, and his aggressive style of play lays the foundation for Virat Kohli and the lower-order batsmen to perform well. I genuinely hope he achieves a substantial century soon,” he added.

Rohit has so far amassed 442 runs from eight innings, which include one ton and two half-centuries.

