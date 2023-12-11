'Rohit's chance to make up for World Cup final': Gavaskar's big prediction as India's South Africa tour begins

India's tour of South Africa started off on a rather disappointing note, with the first T20I being washed off in Durban without even the toss taking place. But the tour is a long one and includes two more T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.

Rohit Sharma will not be leading India in the T20I or the ODI series(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While there will be a lot of interest for the T20I series, considering the fact that it is part of the buildup for the 2024 T20 World Cup, there is significant anticipation for the Test matches as well which will mark India's latest attempt at beating South Africa at their home for the first time in red-ball cricket. The Tests will be India's first since they faced West Indies away from home earlier this year. Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar believes that winning the Test series would be a good way for captain Rohit Sharma to put the disappointment of the 2023 World Cup final, which the much-fancied India lost by six wickets to Australia, behind him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Rohit is not featuring in the T20I series and won't be part of the Indian squad for the ODIs either. While Suryakumar Yadav is leading India in the T20Is, KL Rahul will be captain in the ODI series but Rohit will return to lead the side in the two Test matches.

“Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have really been at the peak of their powers in the last 6-8 months. Rohit is going to be key for India in the Test series. Rohit will have a big role to play to set up the batters coming after him at three, four and five. Whatever happens, this is Rohit Sharma's opportunity to make up for the World Cup final loss,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

India's latest attempt at beating the Proteas

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India played two close series the last two times they toured South Africa in red ball cricket, losing both 2-1. However, a number of their key players are in far better form than they were in the last series and a few former players have said that this could be India's best chance to gun for a first-ever Test series win in South Africa.

South Africa, however, showed by winning the last series that beating them at home is never easy. They had been expected to be up against the odds in that series, considering the form the Indians were in home and away and the fact that the South Africans had lost a number of great players like AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Faf du Plessis to retirement. While they lost the first Test, they dominated large parts of the second and third to win the series yet again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON