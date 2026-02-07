Romario Shepherd enters Malinga territory with historic T20 World Cup hat-trick; completes five-for in Scotland win

Romario Shepherd went on a carnage in the West Indies' T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Scotland, taking a hat-trick and then completing a four-wicket haul in the same over. The spell totally destroyed Scotland's tailenders. Chasing 183, Scotland were 132/5 after 16 overs, before Shepherd's arrival. Shepherd also joined Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Pat Cummins in the list of bowlers with two T20I hat-tricks. Meanwhile, he is also the first West Indies cricketer to get a T20 World Cup hat-trick. Romario Shepherd became the first West Indies cricketer to get a T20 World Cup hat-trick. (AP)

After conceding a single on the first ball, Shepherd had Matthew Cross caught behind and Michael Leask caught near long-on. Then he removed Oliver Davidson to complete his hat-trick. New batter Safyaan Sharif managed to survive the next delivery, but then fell in the final ball as Jason Holder took a catch at mid-off. Scotland were all out for 147 in 18.5 overs, and Shepherd finished with figures of 5/20.

Hailing Shepherd's spell, Man of the Match Shimron Hetmyer claimed that he thought his teammate would get the award. "That was phenomenal. I actually thought he was going to get this, to be fair," he said.

"But I'm excited for him. He's really been working hard on his bowling and I'm really, really proud of him and happy. He's happy as well", he added.

Hetmyer was key in the first innings, getting a 22-ball fifty. He ended up smacking 64 runs off 36 balls, laced with two fours and six sixes, as West Indies posted 182/5 in 20 overs. He built crucial partnerships with Rovman Powell (24) and Sherfane Rutherford (26).

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Shai Hope revealed that he was surprised. "Very surprising there to be fair. Good impact again. Put his hand up where we needed him most. They really got a nice start there, fighting the middle overs. They were going pretty nicely and it got a lot better for the bat on. And just coming in there, taking those crucial wickets. They're putting further pressure back on their batting lineup. And Shepherd, I think, is the second hat-trick in T20. So great for him and just to see him going well with the ball as well", he said.