PCB finally writes to ICC, plays 'Force Majeure' card for India boycott; world body unconvinced, seeks hard proof

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) outlining its stance on the marquee T20 World Cup clash against India, scheduled for next week in Colombo. The PCB has sought to invoke the ‘Force Majeure’ clause under the ICC’s Members Participation Agreement (MPA), which is signed by every participating board before the start of a global tournament. However, the ICC has not been convinced by the move and has asked the PCB to justify its position. PCB wrote to ICC to invoke 'force majeure'

It has been reliably learnt that the PCB made its first official communication to the ICC before the start of the T20 World Cup. The board explained that it was acting on a directive from the Government of Pakistan and therefore intended to invoke the Force Majeure clause to forfeit the match against India.

“The PCB did officially communicate its stance to the ICC and cited Force Majeure as the reason for boycotting the game against India. They have now been asked to justify how the clause applies in this specific case. Discussions between the two parties have begun,” a source privy to the development confirmed to Hindustan Times.

The clause, part of the MPA, excuses a party from fulfilling its obligations due to unforeseeable circumstances such as acts of God, terrorism, public emergencies, or government actions.

A week ago, the Government of Pakistan announced on social media that the team would forfeit the match against India. Earlier this week, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the decision, stating that it was a gesture of solidarity with Bangladesh, who were “unfairly” excluded for refusing to play in India citing security concerns.

However, for the Force Majeure clause to be invoked, a party must demonstrate that the obligation was unforeseeable and unavoidable, and that all reasonable steps were taken to mitigate the situation. Mere inconvenience or political preference does not ordinarily meet the threshold.

The source further revealed that the ICC has sent a series of questions to the PCB, asking it to detail the steps taken to mitigate the issue, explore alternatives, or seek exemptions before opting for non-participation. The governing body has also outlined the conditions under which the clause can be legitimately invoked and the evidence required, while warning the PCB of wider sporting, commercial, and governance consequences.

“The PCB has been informed that there must be a solid and legally sustainable reason to refuse participation in a single fixture. The repercussions have also been communicated should the board choose not to play and fail to provide a valid justification,” the source added.

The ICC has further warned the PCB that an invalid invocation of the clause could expose it to breach-of-contract claims and disciplinary action under ICC regulations, underlining that selective participation undermines the core premise of a global tournament.

(with inputs from Vishesh Roy)