Ron Draper, oldest Test cricketer, dies in South Africa aged 98

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 28, 2025 09:17 PM IST

Ron Draper made a century on his first class debut, batting at no. 3 on his 19th birthday for Eastern Province in 1945

Ron Draper, who was the oldest living Test cricketer, died at the age of 98 years and 63 days in Gqeberha in South Africa, on Friday. He was a top-order batter and sometimes even donned the wicketkeeping gloves during his professional career, and represented the South African national team in two Tests against Australia in 1950. Neil Harvey, whom Draper faced during his career, now becomes the oldest living Test cricketer at the age of 96.

Ron Draper represented South Africa in two Tests.(Getty Images)
Ron Draper represented South Africa in two Tests.(Getty Images)

Before Draper, the previous two oldest Test cricketers were Norman Gordon and John Watkins, Both were South Africans, Gordon died aged 103 in 2016 and Wakins was 98 when he died in 2021.

Draper made a century on his first class debut, batting at no. 3 on his 19th birthday for Eastern Province in 1945. He also took up the wicketkeeping role for Eastern Province in 1946-47, something which he did irregularly in his career.

He was wicketkeeper for South Africa XI’s wicketkeeper against the Aussie touring team in 1949-50. Then soon he made 86, while opening for Eastern Province vs Australia. South Africa lost the first three Tests vs Australia, and Draper was roped in for the fourth fixture. Four South Africans, including Draper, made their debuts in that match. Draper made 15, and the match was drawn. In the fifth Test, he made 7 and 3 as South Africa lost by an innings.

That Australian touring team was captained by Lindsay Hassett and South Africa were skippered by Dudley Nourse. The Aussie team consisted of legends like AL Hassett and KA Archer.

He didn’t feature in any more Tests, but remained a batter at the Currie Cup. In the 1952-53 season, he opened the batting for Griqualand West and got 145, 8 vs Rhodesia, 129 and 177 vs Border, the first time anyone got a century in each innings in the currie Cup.

