‘Virat knew he had to step up after AUS tour’: Bangar credits Kohli's PAK demolition to secret technical changes

Virat Kohli was in resurgent form as India defeated Pakistan in their Group A Champions Trophy 2025 fixture, in Dubai recently. The result put Pakistan on the brink of elimination, and then they were knocked out when New Zealand sealed a win vs Bangladesh on Monday. Meanwhile, India and New Zealand have qualified from Group A for the semi-finals. India's Virat Kohli wears his helmet to bat in the nets.(AP)

Kohli got his 51st ODI ton, and he also became the third player to surpass 14,000 runs in the format.

The match also saw Kohli silence his critics after being forced into the spotlight due to poor form.

Sanjay Bangar reveals Virat Kohli's secret technical changes

Speaking on Star Sports, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar revealed the technical chances which the former India captain introduced to his game after his disastrous Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign recently.

“He (Kohli) waited for the ball to come to him. He really wasn’t on the front foot all the time. He was willing to cover the infield as well. Against spin, what was good to see in the first half of his innings was that he was playing a lot off the back foot. Then once he got that confidence, he started coming forward. So, starting off the back foot and then gradually going on to the front foot was the plan,” he said.

“When Kohli was in form, his bat used to come from the second or third slip area, allowing him to play more controlled shots. He is a guy who leaves no stone unturned as far as preparation is concerned. He knew that he had to step up (after the Australia tour). He brought that intensity to his game, and one could see it in his body language,” he added.

Chasing 242 runs, Kohli hit the match-winning four to get to his ton, and finished at 100* off 111 balls to remain unbeaten. Having already secured their spot in the semis, India face New Zealand on Sunday and will look to finish the group phase as table-toppers.