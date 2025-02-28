Sediqullah Atal sizzles with 85-run knock vs Australia in Champions Trophy must-win tie; will AFG star play in IPL 2025?

Sediqullah Atal missed out on a hundred during Afghanistan’s ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 Group B fixture vs Australia, in Lahore. Atal registered 85 off 95 balls, packed with six fours and three maximums, as he proved the focal point in the first innings, where other batters were failing to make an impact. Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal celebrates after scoring fifty.(AP)

Coming in to bat at no. 3, Atal was called into action in the first over itself as opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for a five-ball duck. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran also failed to support Atal, losing his wicket in the 14th over, for 22 off 28 balls.

Will Sediqullah Atal play in IPL 2025?

Atal’s fine knock also sent social media into a state of frenzy and fans began to ask if he will play in IPL 2025. His base price was set at ₹75 lakhs, but he went unsold in the mega auction last year.

Atal prefers the opener role and made his international debut in 2023. He was initially named in the squad for their ODI series vs Pakistan, but the series got postponed to 2023 due to Afghanistan’s Taliban takeover. He was also a reserve player in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Against England, he was dismissed for four runs off four balls. Afghanistan eventually defeated England by eight runs to hand them the knockout blow. Meanwhile in the opening defeat to South Africa, he could only register 16 off 32 balls.

On Friday, he lost his wicket in the second delivery of the 32nd over, and also missed out on his ton. Receiving a full delivery by Spencer Johnson, Atal went to drive it but ended up sending it high and straight to the cover fielder for a catch.

To qualify for the semi-finals, Afghanistan need a win against Australia, who are placed in second position in Group B with three points. Meanwhile, Afghans are third with two points from two matches. On the other hand, South Africa are on top of the table with three points in Group B. Meanwhile, eliminated England are bottom with zero points in two matches.