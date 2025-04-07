Rookie Brook as skipper after England’s wobbly white-ball show 

New Delhi: In a move that signals boldness, England named Harry Brook as the new white-ball captain on Monday. At 26, and more importantly just three seasons in international cricket, Brook steps into one of the most scrutinised roles in cricket and that means added pressure as England would be banking on this change of guard to spark another white-ball revolution in the country’s cricket. Harry Brook will succeed Jos Buttler as England’s next white-ball captain (AFP)

The weight of having to turn things around after early exits in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy can be too much but the need of the hour for the 2019 ODI World Cup champions is to rise again as a force at international level.

A philosophical shift in England’s approach – one that leans towards youth, flair and modernity – seems to be a required first step. While Brook’s tactical nous remains untested, his game awareness and on-field composure offer early clues into what his leadership could look like. England’s skipper at the 2018 U-19 World Cup led the senior side in the 3-2 ODI series loss to Australia last September. He has also captained Northern Superchargers in some matches in The Hundred.

“It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain,” Brook said. “Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me.”

When Brook withdrew from the Indian Premier League season after Delhi Capitals bought him in the November auction and cited focusing on England as a primary reason, it appeared a sign.

However, English Cricket Board (ECB) managing director Rob Key had said it would be “stupid” not to consider Test skipper Ben Stokes also for the role. But with Stokes still recuperating from hamstring surgery, and having retired from the ODI format in 2022 citing workload management – he returned for the 2023 World Cup – and a big year for Test cricket, England have fast-tracked vice-captain Brook into the role.

“I’m delighted that Harry Brook has accepted the role as England’s white-ball captain across both formats. He’s been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected,” Key said.

The Brendon McCullum-Rob Key duo, who were once hailed as a visionary combination, is under pressure. Since the success in Tests and a T20 World Cup title, England have slid considerably. A mid-table finish in the World Test Championship and their underwhelming performances in ICC tournaments since then add complexity to the backdrop of this appointment.

Brook represents a generation moulded by exposure to franchise cricket and aggressive batting. With Stokes focusing on red-ball cricket and fitness, Joe Root prioritising batting and Jos Buttler admitting to the toll captaincy took on him, Brook is tasked with fusing ‘Bazball’ with a longer-term vision of sustained success across the two formats.

Will he be more of an instinctive leader or will he lean into analytics and structure? Will he be as inclusive and strategic as Eoin Morgan, who is credited with bringing about a revolution in English cricket post the 2015 World Cup? Or will he break away from the Morgan-Stokes-Buttler blueprint and carve an entirely different approach?

While Brook’s Test numbers – he averages nearly 60 – speak for themselves, he is yet to crack the consistency needed in the shorter formats. But as one of England’s very few all-format batters, the challenge to make a mark and overcome the fatigue and uncertainty that can creep in while playing different formats also awaits.

Brook has played 26 ODIs, scoring 816 runs at an average of 34, including a ton as stand-in captain against Australia. He has played 44 T20Is, averaging 28.50 with a top score of 81*.

“There’s so much talent in this country and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events. I’m excited to get going and give it everything I’ve got,” Brook said.

The memo has been received. The plan is clear. And the intent is there. But even some of the best players have succumbed after assuming leadership. As the Brook tenure begins, hopefuls and critics alike will be watching closely to see how it all pans out.