Big Joe lands 'double blow' as India attack gets 'Root'ed to reality
Skipper Joe Root continued to torment the Indian spinners with a majestic double century that placed England in a commanding position and scuttled home team's chances of enforcing a favourable result in the first Test here on Saturday.
England ended the day two at an intimidating 555 for eight, built around Root's 218 that was result of a near nine-hour effort in which he faced 377 balls.
Root became the first cricketer to score a double hundred in his 100th Test but more importantly it was an innings that will be archived for future generations as a ready reference on how to play spin on Indian pitches.
The pace of his innings on the second day was a bit in contrast to how he played on the first day when he was the enforcer and Dom Sibley the grafter.
On the second morning, it was Ben Stokes who entered the stage and made it his own with big hitting. He smashed 82 off 118 balls with 10 fours and three sixes and let Root rotate the strike in their 124-run stand.
Worse, England didn't declare after being well past 500 which was like driving home a point and piling on the misery on an Indian team which has now been shaken up on a track where nothing happened for two days.
India vs England live score first Test
While Root will be lauded for sure for his second double hundred in last three Test matches, it was Stokes, whose counter-attack deflated the home team.
He started by coming down and lofting Ravichandran Ashwin over long for a six and then used the giant stride to slog sweep the senior off-spinner for a boundary.
In fact, Ashwin (2/132), who was brilliant over two days, was only a bit rattled when Stokes gave him the charge. Although Root hit Ashwin for two sixes -- the second one bringing up his fifth career double hundred for the England captain -- it was Stokes who gave him and the other spinners a big charge.
Also the only one who played Ishant Sharma with some degree of confidence was Stokes. While Root defended well against the veteran pacer, it was Stokes, whose on-drive and square drive off successive deliveries from the pacer did change his skipper Virat Kohli's facial complexion, which remained grumpy for the most part of the day.
Ishant (2/52) bowled as best as he had in any unfavourable conditions, something that the scoreboard wouldn't perhaps tell.
The veteran of 98 Tests finally got a couple of wickets at the fag end of the day but his performance with old ball on one of the flattest tracks will be remembered for a long time.
The pace never dropped even when he was well past bowling his 20th over as the tattered old ball would consistently tail in.
But Ishant, Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah (2/81)'s good work was undone once again by rookie Washington Sundar.
And Shahbaz Nadeem (2/167) for all his experience at the domestic level for a decade and half, probably understood that he probably is a bit less-skilled when facing a team full of quality players of spin.
His wickets column would read that he had got Stokes and Root but it was well after they had accomplished what they had set out to do.
Root and Stokes showed how to stay low and try and take the ball below the eye-line. Since the duo couldn't build a lot of pressure from one end, the onus was always on either Ashwin or Ishant or Bumrah to strike and keep the pressure.
Root's strike-rate against pacers was in mid-30s and against spinners, it was in the high 70s, underlining his dominance against Washington and Nadeem.
They gave away easy singles and doubles to Root, who scored 130 runs in singles, doubles and that odd triple apart from hitting 19 boundaries and two sixes.
And not to forget the runs that he had to run for his various batting partners during the course of the England innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big Joe lands 'double blow' as India attack gets 'Root'ed to reality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2: England reach 555/8 at stumps
BBL Final live: Turner departs, Sydney Sixers firm favourites now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root becomes first batsman to score 200 in 100th Test
- Joe Root batted on against India on Day 2 in Chennai and notched up the fifth double century of his career – second in three Tests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: Kohli and Co. use up all DRS reviews, it comes back to haunt them
- Team India were disappointed as a clear sound was heard when the ball passed Buttler's bat. However, the hosts had already used up all their reviews and could not take the DRS.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He looks 20 years older than he really is': Butcher takes a dig at Ashwin
- Mark Butcher took a shot at R Ashwin's fielding, explaining how it makes him looks '20 years older than he really is'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Root becomes first captain after Bradman in 84 years to achieve huge feat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Didn't see a lot of it in Aus': Mills names India's 'wrecker-in-chief' vs Eng
- Mills feels the pacer will benefit a lot bowling on Indian pitches and has backed him to trouble England with his reverse swing, something he believes was pretty scarce during the Australia Tests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't know how but they need to': Gavaskar fumes after India drop Stokes twice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRS woes return to haunt Virat Kohli as India lose two reviews in five balls
- India vs England: India headed into the lunch interval on Day 2 left with only one review, courtesy a couple of pretty average DRS calls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haque's hundred helps Bangladesh set West Indies 395 target
- Mominul’s 115 — reaching the 3,000 runs milestone in the process — helped Bangladesh set a fearsome 395 runs target for West Indies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former New Zealand all-rounder Bruce Taylor passes away at 77
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ishant has just returned from injury': Former all-rounder questions India's XI
- The former all-rounder reckons India should have played two spinners and included an extra fast bowler, believing it would have given their attack more 'balance'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'People were doubting if Root belongs to that group of Kohli, Williamson, Smith'
- Root had gone nine Tests without scoring a century, but with three tons in three Test matches, Hussain believes Root has re-entered world cricket's elite group of batsmen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox