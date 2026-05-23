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RR call up last-minute replacement, sign Emanjot Singh Chahal before decisive match vs MI in playoff race

The 21-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder from Patiala replaces Ravi Singh, who suffered a hamstring injury vs DC.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 10:01 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Rajasthan Royals have brought Punjab youngster Emanjot Singh Chahal on board to bolster their ranks late in the season for IPL 2026, as a replacement for wicketkeeper-batter Ravi Singh.

Emanjot Chahal will join RR as a replacement player.

Left-arm spinner Emanjot plays for Punjab in domestic cricket, but is a relative unknown with no senior white-ball caps to his name. However, he has played three First Class matches in his career, taking 11 wickets and having a high score of 83.

Ravi Singh, who was sold to RR for INR 95 lakhs in the IPL auction, played one game for the franchise, as he scored a first-ball four against Mitchell Starc before being dismissed on his second. He was injured in the field later during that match, prompting RR to bring in some additional cover despite one league stage match being left this season.

RR fight for playoffs with fate in their hands

 
rajasthan royals mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / RR call up last-minute replacement, sign Emanjot Singh Chahal before decisive match vs MI in playoff race
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