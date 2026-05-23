RR call up last-minute replacement, sign Emanjot Singh Chahal before decisive match vs MI in playoff race

Rajasthan Royals have brought Punjab youngster Emanjot Singh Chahal on board to bolster their ranks late in the season for IPL 2026, as a replacement for wicketkeeper-batter Ravi Singh.

Emanjot Chahal will join RR as a replacement player.

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Left-arm spinner Emanjot plays for Punjab in domestic cricket, but is a relative unknown with no senior white-ball caps to his name. However, he has played three First Class matches in his career, taking 11 wickets and having a high score of 83.

Ravi Singh, who was sold to RR for INR 95 lakhs in the IPL auction, played one game for the franchise, as he scored a first-ball four against Mitchell Starc before being dismissed on his second. He was injured in the field later during that match, prompting RR to bring in some additional cover despite one league stage match being left this season.

RR fight for playoffs with fate in their hands

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{{^usCountry}} While the IPL has a rule that prevents players from being signed as replacement following a team’s 12th match, it is important to note that Ravi Singh’s injury took place before that 12-match cutoff: RR were likely to have filed the paperwork in time with the IPL to push through the replacement, signing the spinner for INR 30 lakh for the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the IPL has a rule that prevents players from being signed as replacement following a team’s 12th match, it is important to note that Ravi Singh’s injury took place before that 12-match cutoff: RR were likely to have filed the paperwork in time with the IPL to push through the replacement, signing the spinner for INR 30 lakh for the season. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Emanjot might well be a player picked as a future project, brought into the team to shore up the ranks for this season and beyond. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emanjot might well be a player picked as a future project, brought into the team to shore up the ranks for this season and beyond. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} RR are gunning for the fourth spot in the IPL playoffs, and are a team with destiny in their own hands as they prepare to face off against Mumbai Indians on Sunday afternoon. A win will be enough to take RR through to the Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, but a loss will leave them dependent on other results – including whether or not Punjab Kings can track down the target in their ongoing match against Lucknow Super Giants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RR are gunning for the fourth spot in the IPL playoffs, and are a team with destiny in their own hands as they prepare to face off against Mumbai Indians on Sunday afternoon. A win will be enough to take RR through to the Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, but a loss will leave them dependent on other results – including whether or not Punjab Kings can track down the target in their ongoing match against Lucknow Super Giants. {{/usCountry}}

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