RR IPL 2022 Schedule: Rajasthan Royals complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know

IPL's inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals will commence their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. RR, led by Sanju Samson, would look to gain early momentum in the tournament by getting off a victorious start against IPL 2016 champions, SRH, led by Kane Williamson.

Rajasthan Royals are slotted in Group A and will take on their fellow group members Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders two times each. They will also play their Group B counterparts Royal Challengers Bangalore twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.

Let's take a look at their group stage schedule for IPL 2022:

Match 1, March 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, April 2: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 22: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, April 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 10, May 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 11, May 7: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 20: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST