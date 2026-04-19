...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

RR pay for ‘silly’ Rinku Singh drop; Ravindra Jadeja fumes, Riyan Parag doesn't hold back: ‘No excuses, it was our game’

Rinku Singh, batting on 8, survived the scare, and the drop catch came back to haunt Rajasthan Royals

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 08:32 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
Advertisement

It took about three weeks and nearly half a season for Kolkata Knight Riders to register their first win in the IPL 2026 season, but it was far from smooth sailing, much like the rest of their campaign so far.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell and Rinku Singh in action(REUTERS)

KKR were off to a disastrous start in their chase of 156 at home against the Rajasthan Royals, as both openers fell without scoring in the first two overs. Cameron Green offered some respite with a brisk 27 off 13 balls, helping the hosts reach 51 in the powerplay, but Rajasthan pulled things back in the middle overs with spin.

There could have been a third breakthrough as well, but a “silly” error — one that eventually proved decisive in Rajasthan’s four-wicket defeat at Eden Gardens — left the Royals camp fuming.

ALSO READ: Ajinkya Rahane crisis deepens after second-straight duck as KKR slide into captaincy fix in season of no respite

Rinku, batting on 8, survived the scare, and the drop came back to haunt Rajasthan. The KKR deputy went on to produce a composed knock, reviving Kolkata’s innings and guiding them to their first win of the season.

RR captain Riyan Parag did not hold back after the match, pinpointing the drop as the defining moment.

“I think the way we clawed back, the effort the bowlers put in, I’ll say it was our game. No excuses there. We can’t be dropping catches, we can’t be bowling lines that help the batters. So, silly errors from our side. But this was our game,” he said during a chat with the broadcasters.

Rajasthan had the chance to go top of the table with a win against Kolkata, but the loss — only their second of the season — kept them in third place.

 
rinku singh ravindra jadeja riyan parag
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / RR pay for ‘silly’ Rinku Singh drop; Ravindra Jadeja fumes, Riyan Parag doesn't hold back: ‘No excuses, it was our game’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.