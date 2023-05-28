RR star replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as stand-by player for WTC final vs Australia: Reports

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to make way for another Indian Premier League (IPL) star in India's standby list for the blockbuster clash with Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final. Rohit Sharma's Team India will meet Pat Cummins-led Australia in the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship next month. The newly-ranked No. 1 side is scheduled to lock horns with the Baggy Greens on June 7 at the Oval in London.

Chennai Super Kings player Ruturaj Gaikwad during a practice session(PTI)

With former vice-captain KL Rahul ruled out of the ICC World Test Championship final, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named opener Ishan Kishan as the replacement for the injured batter. While Kishan was added to the Indian Test squad, IPL stars Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav were named as standby players. As per the latest developments, CSK opener Gaikwad has been replaced by Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Yashasvi Jaiswal.

According to multiple reports, Gaikwad is getting married on June 3. As per ESPNcricinfo, the CSK opener can only join the Indian camp after June 5. Thus, Gaikwad has been replaced by Jaiswal in the standby list of players for the World Test Championship final. Since the RR opener has a UK visa, the uncapped India batter can leave for London next week.

Rajasthan Royals opener Jaiswal has been in sublime form this season. The RR batter had a blockbuster season in the IPL. The Indian youngster smashed 625 runs in 14 innings at the IPL 2023. Jaiswal has scored 1172 runs in 37 IPL matches. He made his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2020. The 21-year-old also has a noteworthy record in first-class cricket. Averaging 80.21, young Jaiswal amassed 1845 runs in 15 matches. The uncapped India batter has struck nine centuries and two fifties.

