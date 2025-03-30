RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad elects to bowl but no Devon Conway in Chennai Super Kings' XI
RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first in Guwahati. Chennai made a couple of changes in their XI as Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda missed out as Jamie Overton and Vijay Shankar got their chances. Two teams looking for some answers after a frustrating week in the IPL, Rajasthan Royals prepare for their last match under the captaincy of Riyan Parag, and their last match in Guwahati this year at their second home. They will be visited by the Chennai Super Kings, fresh off their heaviest ever defeat at home only two nights ago, as they were thoroughly outplayed by RCB. These two teams have struggled over the last few days, as RR drop to an 0-2 record, and the holes within this Chennai team slowly begin to appear despite their opening win. Today’s match is about arresting that slide, as much as anything....Read More
Given how much Indian batting talent lies inside this Royals team, it is quite a surprise how uncompetitive they have been in their first two matches. A strong domestic core is usually seen as the key for any team to be at the heights of the table, but RR’s construction in their bowling unit looked lacklustre post-auction, and even worse now. Jofra Archer was brought in as their lead seamer, but they weren’t able to put too many high-profile pieces around him. Given his torrid run of form, in which he has been extremely expensive, RR really need him to find his mojo back if they want to shore up their bowling.
CSK, meanwhile, need to ask questions about their batting construction, especially after MS Dhoni’s entry at number nine proved to be a whole debacle. Dhoni still looks like his supreme self behind the stumps with the gloves on, stumping Suryakumar Yadav and Phil Salt in the last two matches with a speed that only he could manage. Moreover, his batting hasn’t been to shabby either: even if his hitting was only consolation against RCB, he still has the power and the bat speed, which indicates CSK really should not be wasting him down the order given how toothless and fragile their middle order is currently looking.
This might be a harsh assessment, but CSK is a team that prides itself on having a consistent standard of quality throughout the team, making it a hard unit to beat. But at the moment, they look a little top-heavy, and dependent on runs from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra. They don’t have too many options to fall back on if they lose early wickets, as their loss to RCB showed, and will need to look somewhere to add more quality.
RR themselves have had a fair share of batting issues, with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal not quite finding their feet quite yet, but their quality is such that Rahul Dravid will expect them to bounce back sooner rather than later. Of greater importance will be figuring out some sort of combination that will make their bowling a little more threatening, more capable of scalping early wickets and therefore curtailing the opposition’s run-scoring.
A third loss in a row will make things very difficult for RR, with momentum being a hard thing to reverse. They will need to play like a team that is desperate for a win, and expect so in this crucial encounter early into the IPL season.
Chennai make a couple of changes in their XI as Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda miss out as Jamie Overton and Vijay Shankar get their chances.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss and elects to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.
The fans came in big numbers to support visiting team Chennai Super Kings, who will play for the first time in Guwahati.
Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid assessed the pitch ahead of the mega clash against Chennai Super Kings. It is expected to be a slow surface where 190 should be a formidable total.
RR likely XI - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
CSK likely XI - Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesa Pathirana
Yashasvi Jaiswal has failed to make an impact at the top of the order so far in the tournament. He scored just 1 in the first match and then managed to get 29 against KKR. He needs to get his mojo back against Chennai Super Kings.
MS Dhoni, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has surpassed Suresh Raina's record of 4,687 runs for the franchise. During his blistering 30-run knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Dhoni moved up CSK's all-time run-scoring charts, further cementing his legacy.

Most runs for CSK in IPL
MS Dhoni – 4699
Suresh Raina – 4687
Faf du Plessis – 2721
Most runs for CSK in IPL
MS Dhoni – 4699
Suresh Raina – 4687
Faf du Plessis – 2721
IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap
It will be the last match at Guwahati this season, and the BCCI has planned to make it special for home fans as Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will perform on stage ahead of the mega clash on Sunday.
CSK might be tempted to include Devon Conway into their playing XI to strengthen the batting line-up as Sam Curran failed to make much impact with both bat and ball in the first two matches.
Riyan Parag has also stepped in as Rajasthan Royals' captain in the absence of regular skipper Sanju Samson, who is still recovering from a finger injury. With Samson limited to batting as an impact substitute, Parag has taken charge of leading the side. The task has been challenging, with RR suffering defeats in their first two matches, but Dravid remains supportive of the 23-year-old.
This season, Riyan Parag has been handed an even greater responsibility, moving up to No. 3 as Rajasthan Royals aim to maximize his potential. Head coach Rahul Dravid has hailed him as one of their best batters. However, his start to IPL 2025 has been modest, with scores of 4 and 25 in RR's opening two matches. Sunday's clash against Chennai Super Kings presents his final opportunity to register a significant score on his home ground, as Guwahati will host RR's last match of the season.
After an underwhelming start to the season, it seems like Rajasthan Royals don't have a quality spinner to exploit the Barsapara track, while Chennai Super Kings might rely on Noor Ahmed to get the job done with assistance form Ashwin and Jadeja.
Rajasthan Royals boast a solid Indian batting core with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana and Dhruv Jurel in the line-up but they miss overseas firepower at the top of the order. Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer - the available overseas batting option, is someone who they want at the end to finish the innings.
MS Dhoni came out at number 9 to bat against RCB, which became a hot topic as the CSK management came under scrutiny for his position. The legendary wicketkeeper batter did score 30 off 16 balls, but it was too late for CSK in the match, and they need to re-work their plans now.
CSK coach Stephen Fleming looked livid about Chepauk conditions where normally the CSK template is to play games where they either defend 165 to 170 if batting first or chase 155 to 160 by restricting opposition.
Rajasthan Royals don't have one big overseas batting heavyweight which they used to have in Jos Buttler in the past seasons. They lack stability in the top-order as Riyan Parag at number 3 is not working for the Royals.
The two teams have been engaged in a very closely contested rivalry since the inception of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have faced each other 29 times in the IPL. CSK has won 16 of these encounters, while RR has emerged victorious on 13 occasions.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at Guwahati.