RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first in Guwahati. Chennai made a couple of changes in their XI as Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda missed out as Jamie Overton and Vijay Shankar got their chances. Two teams looking for some answers after a frustrating week in the IPL, Rajasthan Royals prepare for their last match under the captaincy of Riyan Parag, and their last match in Guwahati this year at their second home. They will be visited by the Chennai Super Kings, fresh off their heaviest ever defeat at home only two nights ago, as they were thoroughly outplayed by RCB. These two teams have struggled over the last few days, as RR drop to an 0-2 record, and the holes within this Chennai team slowly begin to appear despite their opening win. Today’s match is about arresting that slide, as much as anything....Read More

Given how much Indian batting talent lies inside this Royals team, it is quite a surprise how uncompetitive they have been in their first two matches. A strong domestic core is usually seen as the key for any team to be at the heights of the table, but RR’s construction in their bowling unit looked lacklustre post-auction, and even worse now. Jofra Archer was brought in as their lead seamer, but they weren’t able to put too many high-profile pieces around him. Given his torrid run of form, in which he has been extremely expensive, RR really need him to find his mojo back if they want to shore up their bowling.

CSK, meanwhile, need to ask questions about their batting construction, especially after MS Dhoni’s entry at number nine proved to be a whole debacle. Dhoni still looks like his supreme self behind the stumps with the gloves on, stumping Suryakumar Yadav and Phil Salt in the last two matches with a speed that only he could manage. Moreover, his batting hasn’t been to shabby either: even if his hitting was only consolation against RCB, he still has the power and the bat speed, which indicates CSK really should not be wasting him down the order given how toothless and fragile their middle order is currently looking.

This might be a harsh assessment, but CSK is a team that prides itself on having a consistent standard of quality throughout the team, making it a hard unit to beat. But at the moment, they look a little top-heavy, and dependent on runs from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra. They don’t have too many options to fall back on if they lose early wickets, as their loss to RCB showed, and will need to look somewhere to add more quality.

RR themselves have had a fair share of batting issues, with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal not quite finding their feet quite yet, but their quality is such that Rahul Dravid will expect them to bounce back sooner rather than later. Of greater importance will be figuring out some sort of combination that will make their bowling a little more threatening, more capable of scalping early wickets and therefore curtailing the opposition’s run-scoring.

A third loss in a row will make things very difficult for RR, with momentum being a hard thing to reverse. They will need to play like a team that is desperate for a win, and expect so in this crucial encounter early into the IPL season.