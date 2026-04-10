RR vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi battles Virat Kohli in a royal rumble with top spot on the line
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Both Royal teams enter this game in Guwahati currently unbeaten, establishing themselves as pace-setters early in the tournament. Which can extend its winning start and send a message to the other tonight?
- 8 Mins agoYashasvi Jaiswal stars as RR dominate rain-shortened match
- 23 Mins agoRR ride pace and power to three wins from three
- 33 Mins agoTim David's massacre guides easy win vs CSK
- 43 Mins agoRCB with two commanding wins – playing like champions
- 53 Mins agoBoth teams unbeaten
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoHELLO AND WELCOME!
RR vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Nearly two weeks into the IPL, and things are beginning to heat up. A pair of real thrillers have greeted our screens over the last two days, bringing the tournament to life with a pair of immaculate last-ball finishes. Those were responsible for shaking things up in the bottom half of the table – but today's focus, as we return to Guwahati, is at the very top, where the victor of today's game is expected to take first place....Read More
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have thumped their way to two comfortable wins – the opening encounter against SRH, making easy work of a 200+ chase, before demolishing CSK thanks to Tim David's onslaught. With all bases covered and going from strength to strength, RCB are confident, and a winning machine – at the moment, they look like a lock for the playoffs. Who can really stop them?
How about a teenager who faced Jasprit Bumrah and hit the first ball for six? If going from strength to strength is the thing, then how can you look beyond Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old has started IPL 2026 with a bang, and has been a big part of the reason why Rajasthan Royals are sitting in first place with three wins from three matches. His destructive starts have been given able support by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has a chip on his shoulder and something to prove himself – but it is the bowling group which has been the most impressive, making RR look like playoff candidates.
This is a true test for RR to prove that accreditation as potential runners in the IPL's trophy chase. A win in Guwahati tonight would help them leave their second home with four wins from four games, on eight points and heads and shoulders ahead of the rest of the league. But an impressive performance is necessary – RCB are gifted with so many different ways of hurting the opposition, and despite RR's fiery nature, probably start this match as favourites.
RR vs RCB Likely Playing XIs:
RR XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpane
RCB XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh
RR vs RCB LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal stars as RR dominate rain-shortened match
RR vs RCB LIVE Score: In their last match, Rajasthan batted first in an 11-over game against Mumbai – a tough task, but one their dangerous opening batters took a liking to from the off. Yashasvi Jaiswal wants to have a statement season to make an all-format case for himself, and this was the kind of innings he needs – he batted through, his 77* off 32 deliveries acting as the backbone of RR scoring 150. In response, MI always felt the weight of the chase at nearly 14rpo, and the fast bowlers wrapped up the top order to make the rest of it a formality.
RR vs RCB LIVE Score: RR ride pace and power to three wins from three
RR vs RCB LIVE Score: Rajasthan have gotten off to a very hot start – their issue in 2025 was never with being competitive, but rather with closing out games. The tight win agaisnt Gujarat was sandwiched by commanding ones over CSK and MI, and this team looks like a force to be reckoned with. Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal are doing their thing at the top, but with both Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger fit, and the spinner gap filled by Bishnoi, the bowling attack looks dangerous – always the key for a successful team.
RR vs RCB LIVE Score: Tim David's massacre guides easy win vs CSK
RR vs RCB LIVE Score: In their latest match, it was Tim David showing off his value in RCB's middle order that sealed the deal, helping them to a whopping score of 250. After taking a minute to get set, that was it, as the Australian began hamemring mammoth sixes to all parts of the ground – finishing on 70* off just 25 deliveries.
In response, CSK's chase was over before it began – Jacob Duffy back to taking early wickets, and RCB's bowling ensuring that partnerships were never a concern. Hardly a weak spot in the unit.
RR vs RCB LIVE Score: RCB with two commanding wins – playing like champions
RR vs RCB LIVE Score: There is something different about RCB this year – there has been something different since the latter half of 2024, and RCB certainly are making a case as the team with the best five-year stretch in the IPL. Two wins to get the campaign started, but more than the numbers or the points, it is the confidence of how they have gone about their business – not for the moment looking like they were about to lose to SRH or CSK.
RR vs RCB LIVE Score: Both teams unbeaten
RR vs RCB LIVE Score: Match 16 of the competition, five games between these two teams, and five wins. For RCB, it's a story of continuing as they finished last year, building on the momentum from the title. RR are the real surprise – they have managed to make the talent click thus far, and have run away, top comfortably with six points in three games.
RR vs RCB LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
RR vs RCB LIVE Score: The two Royal teams of the IPL have certainly lived up to their monikers, being the teams to beat in this early part of the season. Both are unbeaten at this juncture – but barring rain, that will not be the case in a few hours' time, as they try to make their case as title favourites by beating the other. Stay tuned for all the updates!