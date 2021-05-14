‘RR most concerned, CSK also at loss’: Aakash Chopra explains impact of missing English players in rescheduled IPL 2021

The indefinite postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was a major setback for the franchises and the participating players. The BCCI and the governing council had to take this massive step due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the league’s bio-bubble.

While the governing bodies have said that they would look for a possible window to organise the rest of the tournament, the question looms over the availability of English players. ECB Director of Cricket Ashley Giles has already said that they have a busy international schedule from June onwards and the players are unlikely to be available for the remainder of the suspended IPL if it’s rescheduled this year.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has suggested three teams that will be adversely affected by the absence of English players.

In his latest YouTube video, Chopra said that RR will be most concerned as they have three top-notch players from England.

“Rajasthan Royals will be the most concerned. They have Buttler, Stokes and Archer. Stokes and Archer had gone because of injuries but when it happens later, they will become fit but will not be available,” said Chopra.

CSK is the second team on Chopra’s list, which might lose match-winners like Moeen Ali and Sam Curran. Both the players have produced great results for the MS Dhoni-led side this season. Ali at No.3 boosted CSK’s batting while Curran excelled with the ball.

“The second team who will be at a loss is CSK. If white-ball cricket is happening at the time, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran will not be available. Moeen Ali was being played at No.3 and bowling a little bit. You get Sam Curran to bowl with the new ball and at the death and promote him in the batting order at times,” said Chopra.

Speaking about SRH, Chopra said, “They have two brilliant performers in Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. SRH didn’t play Roy and Bairstow has been consistent with the bat. If Warner is falling out of favour, you want Jason Roy. Your batting top-order is all overseas and in case if Bairstow is unavailable, you would like to have Roy along with Warner, Williamson and Rashid Khan. But that’s not possible now.”