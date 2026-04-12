18-crore Sri Lanka slinger set to join KKR, but is it too late for three-time IPL winners?

Kolkata Knight Riders can’t have a better piece of news than this. Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, bought for ₹18 crore at the auction last year, is joining them in the next few days for the remainder of their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign.

A fully fit Matheesha Pathirana is a deadly prospect to face.(AFP)

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The franchise is without any wins so far this season. They have lost three, against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, and one match against Punjab Kings was washed out. And if truth be told, it was a good thing because they were 25/2 and staring at another embarrassing outing when the rain came.

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Pathirana is a big boost, it has to be said. He had picked up a calf injury in the 2026 T20 World Cup in a group game against Australia and was later ruled out. The Lankans, already having lost Wanindu Hasaranga, suffered big time in his absence and didn’t win any of their matches in the Super 8s.

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{{^usCountry}} Last month, PTI had reported that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) secretary Bandula Dissanayake confirmed to them that the 23-year-old had been given the go-ahead to participate in the high-profile league after he had recovered through rehabilitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, PTI had reported that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) secretary Bandula Dissanayake confirmed to them that the 23-year-old had been given the go-ahead to participate in the high-profile league after he had recovered through rehabilitation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "As far as I know, he's fit, and we have given him NOC to participate in the IPL, that's all I know at this point in time," Dissanayake said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As far as I know, he's fit, and we have given him NOC to participate in the IPL, that's all I know at this point in time," Dissanayake said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At that time, it appeared that Pathirana would be available from the very first match, but clearly the fast bowler had not recovered sufficiently, and hence the delay. KKR's injury woes! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At that time, it appeared that Pathirana would be available from the very first match, but clearly the fast bowler had not recovered sufficiently, and hence the delay. KKR's injury woes! {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After injuries to Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, KKR were banking on Pathirana, but then they were left disappointed after learning that he won't be available for the first few matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After injuries to Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, KKR were banking on Pathirana, but then they were left disappointed after learning that he won't be available for the first few matches. {{/usCountry}}

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As per ESPNcricinfo, Pathirana won't be available for the franchise's next two games against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday and against Gujarat Titans on Friday. It's the April 19 game against Rajasthan Royals where he is expected to play.

One really hopes KKR win these two games and stay in the race before Pathirana takes the field. Because if they don't, even the Sri Lankan may not save them from an early exit. KKR is right now the only franchise in the IPL that has not won a match, and it’s a matter of great shame for the three-time winners.

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