'Rules are rules, Harry Brook isn't injured...': Michael Vaughan seconds BCCI in enforcing ban

Former England captain Michael Vaughan defended BCCI's call to ban Harry Brook for the next two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the England batter pulled out of the upcoming 18th edition of the tournament. Brook, rumoured to be England's next white-ball captain, was picked up by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore in the mega auction. However, he decided to pull out of the tournament, marking it the second consecutive year Brook won't turn up after being picked in the auction. Michael Vaughan backs BCCI's call to ban Harry Brook from IPL. (AFP)

Vaughan said that the rules were known to players well in advance. He also backed BCCI's call, as a franchise's plans are derailed once a player backs out at the last minute.

"I think they are right. You put yourself forward. The rules were the rules. They announced them at the end of last year's IPL. Put yourself into the auction, you say yes, and then you pull yourself out for nothing. He's not injured, he just had a feeling that he just didn't want to get over there to play in the IPL. He's going to stay in the UK," Vaughan said on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

"I get a feeling he's probably going to be the white-ball captain for England down the line, so he just wants to focus his attention on England, which all the England fans would be happy with, but I think the IPL had to bring something in because it does derail the franchises in the piece. I don't think he's been replaced yet," he added.

What did Harry Brook say in his statement?

Last year, Harry Book pulled out of the tournament to stay with his family after his grandmother passed away. Earlier this month, the right-hander posted a statement on Instagram, confirming his decision to pull out of the IPL as he wants to focus on his commitment to the England team.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters," Brook said in a statement.

"It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date," he added.

Following this, the BCCI informed Brook and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about their decision to ban Brook from the 2026 and 2027 editions of the IPL.

"An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for IPL auction last year. It's a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it," Indian Express quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Harry Brook debuted in the IPL in the 2023 season, playing for SunRisers Hyderabad. In 11 matches, he scored 190 runs.