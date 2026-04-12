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Ruturaj Gaikwad faces BCCI punishment, Nitish Rana not spared either after CSK beat DC for first win of IPL 2026

The BCCI showed no leniency towards Ruturaj Gaikwad, despite CSK securing its first win in four matches this season against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at home.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 11:07 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad became the third skipper to be found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct in the ongoing 19th season of the league. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) showed no leniency towards the Chennai captain, despite the team securing its first win in four matches this season against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at Chepauk.

Chennai Super King' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad throws the ball during an IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals (PTI)

Gaikwad was fined after CSK maintained a slow over-rate during the match. Since it was the team’s first offence under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate violations, he was fined INR 12 lakh.

IPL 2026 has already seen multiple such instances in the opening 17 matches, with Shreyas Iyer found guilty on two occasions. He was the first offender of the season after Punjab Kings maintained a slow over-rate against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh on March 31. He breached the code again in the very next game against Chennai on April 2, and since it was a second offence, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakh.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals manager’s dugout phone act sparks IPL controversy; Lalit Modi flags breach, demands ‘immediate action’

The five-time champions finally opened their account on Saturday with a 23-run win against Delhi Capitals. After three silent outings, Sanju Samson rediscovered his batting range as he smashed a fabulous 115 not out, while forging a 113-run stand for the second wicket with Ayush Mhatre as CSK posted a competitive 212 for two and the Delhi Capitals stumbled against Jamie Overton's superb spell (4/18) to get bundled out for 189.

While it was the super Kings' first win of the season, the Capitals slumped to their second defeat in a row.

 
ruturaj gaikwad nitish rana ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Ruturaj Gaikwad faces BCCI punishment, Nitish Rana not spared either after CSK beat DC for first win of IPL 2026
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