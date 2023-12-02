Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals crucial chat with Jaiswal after run out 'mistake' in 1st T20I: ‘After that, we decided…’

Team India registered a 20-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20I of the series in Raipur, thus taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Rinku Singh scored a brilliant 29-ball 46 while Jitesh Sharma smashed 35 in 19 balls before Australia pulled things back to stop India at 174 for nine after the visitors opted to bowl first. Cruising at 167 for four in 18.3 overs, India lost five wickets for only seven runs in the last two overs, thanks to Ben Dwarshuis (3/40) and Jason Behrendorff (2/32).

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, fist bumps with batting partner Ruturaj Gaikwad during the third T20 cricket match between Australia and India(AP)

In reply, Australia were restricted to 154 for seven in 20 overs as India clinched the series with one match remaining.

India's batting performances throughout the series have been mighty impressive; while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rinku Singh have usually produced explosive performances for the side, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has largely played second-fiddle – or the anchor role – in the innings. Gaikwad smashed an impressive unbeaten century in the third T20I as well, and is currently the highest scorer in the series with 213 runs in four matches.

Interestingly, Gaikwad was dismissed for a duck in the first match, as he was run out without facing a delivery. In a chat with JioCinema, Gaikwad talked about his performances in the series and recalled the dismissal. The opener stated that he had a conversation with Yashasvi Jaiswal – his fellow opening partner – after the game.

“After the first match, we decided that we’d be off from risky singles. We’ll just look for boundaries. He’s someone who takes the game on and regardless of any situation, he likes to be aggressive. The discussion has always been that if the wicket is suitable, we’ll go with a positive intent. But I think the focus is taking care of the first two overs,” said Gaikwad.

“After he (Jaiswal) got out (in the first match), he was walking in and he immediately said sorry. I said it’s ok, it happens and it was maybe a mistake. I think mistakes do happen, so I am fine with that.”

Gaikwad also talked about the impact of MS Dhoni on his own game; the opener plays under Dhoni's captaincy at the Chennai Super Kings. In fact, Gaikwad is widely being touted as Dhoni's successor as the franchise's next skipper.

"I learnt a lot about this format playing for CSK. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is always keen on reading situations and understanding the game. He sends a message that you have to look for the team score and what the team requires irrespective of the situation of the game.

“In T20s you always have to be ahead of the game mentally and I give a lot of importance to that. The night before, I visualise what kind of situation may occur during the game, how the pitch may behave. Mahi bhai always insists that we don’t rush our thoughts, because there’s enough time for an opener even in a T20 match,” said Gaikwad.

