Ruturaj Gaikwad served ultimatum despite CSK wins: ‘Shed captaincy pressure and bat aggressively, or demote yourself’

Chennai Super Kings have had a mixed start to this Indian Premier League season but have kept their hopes for qualification alive after a statement pair of wins against Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite the team’s turnaround, CSK’s captain Ruturaj Gaikwad finds himself under spotlight again due to his batting approach as an opener this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad reacts after losing his wicket in the IPL. (PTI)

Despite his lack of runs, CSK went on to post a comfortable total of 212 against, thanks largely to the efforts of his opening compatriot Sanju Samson, who scored a brilliant knock of 115 off just 56 balls. Against KKR, Gaikwad fell cheaply after finding a fielder with his first aggressive shot, with Ayush Mhatre showing more attacking flow when he came in.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, speaking on his YouTube channel, highlighted the cautious approach adopted by the skipper in a format which rewards high-risk, high-strike-rate play, and how it is affecting his team.

Pathan says either attack or bat at 3 “Ruturaj Gaikwad’s batting approach definitely needs attention. If his approach in the last match is considered, he faced 17 balls and his control percentage was excellent,” said Pathan, reflecting on Gaikwad’s struggle against Delhi.

“It means he did not take much risk and was not looking to play too aggressively. He did not want to lose his wicket,” explained Pathan. As a solution, Pathan floated a change in role for the CSK skipper, explaining that his method was out-of-place at the top of the order.

“Then just play at number three. If he wants to continue with this approach, he should bat at No. 3. But if he wants to open, then as Ruturaj Gaikwad, his approach will have to change,” said Pathan.

Despite Gaikwad’s success in the opening slot since 2020, including winning the Orange Cap in 2021, the possibility of moving to no.3 can take the pressure off as an opener and captain, allowing him to anchor the innings more effectively in the middle order.

Shed captaincy baggage: Ramesh Echoing similar sentiments, former Indian opener Sadagoppan Ramesh emphasised the need for clarity in mindset amid Gaikwad’s poor start to the season. He suggested that the only way forward is to keep the captaincy responsibilities separate from his role as a batter.

“Right now, too many things are running in his mind. It’s important he comes in as only a batter when he walks out to bat. Most captains can’t do that, though. When you bring the captain tag along while batting, too many things run through your head,” said Ramesh on his YouTube channel.

“He should talk to himself as a captain and ask himself to bat freely. If he also combines with Sanju, it’s one of the best pairs of the IPL,” he continued.

Being a top-order batter and a captain in the Indian Premier League brings its own challenges. It is easier to capitalise when both roles are in sync, but a dip in either can impact the overall team’s performance. At this stage, the challenge for Gaikwad lies in backing his approach without drifting too far from his natural game.