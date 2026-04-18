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Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed for timid approach, told to show aggression: ‘If you want to play the same way, then drop…’

Irfan Pathan weighed in on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s struggles this season, pointing out concerns over his strike rate and approach at the top.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 05:13 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Ruturaj Gaikwad is under mounting pressure in the ongoing IPL season as runs continue to elude him, with Chennai Super Kings enduring a mixed campaign, losing three of their first five matches. In the absence of MS Dhoni, the spotlight has firmly shifted onto Gaikwad, and it seems to be affecting both his batting and his on-field calls. He has managed just 63 runs in five outings, striking at a modest 105.00, numbers that have raised concerns about his role at the top. With his struggles continuing, there are growing calls to rethink the opening combination, with some suggesting Ayush Mhatre be given a chance alongside Sanju Samson to provide more intent early on.

Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't been able to get going in the ongoing season of IPL.(PTI)

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan weighed in on Gaikwad’s struggles this season, pointing out concerns over his strike rate and approach at the top. He suggested a tactical shift in the batting order, questioning whether Gaikwad’s current role is best suited.

"There will be eyes on Ruturaj. He is playing at a strike rate of 100. If you want to maintain that, the runs will come. But the approach is wrong and where he is playing is wrong. If you are opening, you need to have some aggression. If you want to play the same way, then drop to number three and let Mhatre open, that will be a better option," he said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Chennai next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday night in an away fixture, with the hosts riding high on confidence after a solid win over Rajasthan Royals, where debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain impressed with four-wicket hauls each to keep a dangerous batting line-up in check.

 
chennai super kings ruturaj gaikwad sanju samson ms dhoni
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed for timid approach, told to show aggression: ‘If you want to play the same way, then drop…’
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