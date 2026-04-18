Food is the way to Ponting’s heart: PBKS head coach hopes ‘Ghar ka khana’ outing brings happy tidings for Prabhsimran

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just not all about the cricket on the field of play. There is much more to it, and thanks to social media nowadays, we get to see the other side of it, which is equally entertaining, if not more. Home-cooked food indeed has magical properties. Is that what Ponting is telling Prabhsimran?! (PTI)

Recently Punjab Kings shared a video on Facebook in which one can see Ricky Ponting speak of a hearty meal. It appears the food has been cooked by PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh’s mother. Head coach Ponting gives rave reviews about the home-cooked food items in reply to the wicketkeeper batsman’s question: “How was the food?”

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But then he says something which shows the happy, optimistic side of him. He says last year the same thing had been done, and afterwards Prabsimran’s form reached greater heights as he went on to score many fifties in a row.

“Absolutely beautiful [the food]. So we did this last year. I asked Prabh and his mum last year to come do the same thing, and it was magnificent. And guess what happened after this time last year? I think Prabh got five 50s in a row, I hope the same thing happens again,” the Aussie said.